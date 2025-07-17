15 Analysts Have This To Say About Affirm Holdings

Analysts' ratings for Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 15 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 5 5 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $68.07, a high estimate of $80.00, and a low estimate of $53.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 3.99% from the previous average price target of $65.46.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Affirm Holdings by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bryan Keane Deutsche Bank Announces Buy $78.00 - Matthew Coad Truist Securities Raises Buy $72.00 $58.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $75.00 $70.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Raises Overweight $80.00 $67.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Raises Overweight $67.00 $53.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $70.00 $70.00 Matthew Coad Truist Securities Announces Buy $58.00 - Will Nance Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $58.00 $45.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Raises Overweight $53.00 $45.00 Timothy Chiodo UBS Lowers Neutral $56.00 $62.00 Reginald Smith JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $69.00 $74.00 David Scharf JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $75.00 $85.00 Jason Kupferberg B of A Securities Raises Buy $80.00 $76.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $70.00 $81.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $60.00 $65.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Affirm Holdings. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Affirm Holdings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Affirm Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Affirm Holdings analyst ratings.

Get to Know Affirm Holdings Better

Affirm Holdings Inc offers a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. It comprises a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. The firm generates its revenue from merchant networks, and through virtual card networks among others. Geographically, it generates a majority share of its revenue from the United States.

Affirm Holdings's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Affirm Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 35.92%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.36%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Affirm Holdings's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.1%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Affirm Holdings's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.03%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, Affirm Holdings faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

