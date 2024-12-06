15 Analysts Assess Matador Resources: What You Need To Know

During the last three months, 15 analysts shared their evaluations of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 13 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 5 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 7 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $75.13, a high estimate of $87.00, and a low estimate of $62.00. A decline of 2.77% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Matador Resources by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $80.00 $78.00 Zach Parham JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $71.00 $77.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $70.00 $70.00 Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $78.00 $78.00 Subash Chandra Benchmark Maintains Buy $62.00 $62.00 Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $78.00 $76.00 Tim Rezvan Keybanc Lowers Overweight $72.00 $76.00 Phillip Jungwirth BMO Capital Raises Outperform $78.00 $75.00 Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $87.00 $89.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $75.00 $86.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $75.00 $75.00 Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $76.00 $74.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $75.00 $75.00 William Janela Mizuho Lowers Outperform $74.00 $85.00 Zach Parham JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $76.00 $83.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Matador Resources. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Matador Resources compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Matador Resources's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Matador Resources's market position.

Stay up to date on Matador Resources analyst ratings.

Discovering Matador Resources: A Closer Look

Matador Resources Co is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. The majority of the company's assets are located in the United States, with an emphasis on oil and natural gas shale and other unconventional plays. Along with maintaining a portfolio of oil and natural gas properties, Matador works to identify and develop midstream opportunities that support and enhance its exploration and development business.

Matador Resources: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Matador Resources's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 11.45%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Matador Resources's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 28.87%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Matador Resources's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.23%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Matador Resources's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.59% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Matador Resources's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.76. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

