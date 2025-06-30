15 Analysts Assess KKR: What You Need To Know

KKR (NYSE:KKR) underwent analysis by 15 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 9 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 5 1 0 0 3M Ago 4 3 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $136.8, a high estimate of $194.00, and a low estimate of $114.00. A 10.3% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $152.50.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive KKR is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Barnidge Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $150.00 - Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $140.00 $136.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $150.00 $120.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $120.00 $114.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $141.00 $129.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $136.00 $120.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $131.00 $129.00 Vikram Gandhi HSBC Lowers Buy $119.00 $170.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $114.00 $156.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Lowers Overweight $129.00 $181.00 Bill Katz TD Cowen Lowers Buy $126.00 $183.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $120.00 $141.00 Chris Allen Citigroup Lowers Buy $132.00 $177.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $150.00 $165.00 Craig Siegenthaler B of A Securities Lowers Buy $194.00 $214.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to KKR. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to KKR. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of KKR compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of KKR compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of KKR's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into KKR's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on KKR analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About KKR

KKR is one of the world's largest alternative asset managers, with $664.3 billion in total managed assets, including $526.0 billion in fee-earning AUM, at the end of March 2025. The company has two core segments: asset management (which includes private markets—private equity, credit, infrastructure, energy, and real estate—and public markets—primarily credit and hedge/investment fund platforms) and insurance (following the firm's initial investment in, and then ultimate purchase of, Global Atlantic Financial Group, which is engaged in retirement/annuity and life insurance lines as well as reinsurance).

KKR's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: KKR's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -68.18%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: KKR's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -6.53%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): KKR's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.82%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): KKR's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.05%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.04, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for KKR

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage On Overweight May 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight May 2025 Morgan Stanley Upgrades Equal-Weight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for KKR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.