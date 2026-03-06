140 Summer Partners Buys Acuity Stock

Key Points

140 Summer Partners Increased position by 178,360 shares in the fourth quarter.

The quarter-end value of stake rose by $64.9 million, reflecting both buying activity and stock price movement.

The additional shares brought the firm's stake to 225,860 shares valued at $81.3 million as of December 31, 2025.

Acuity now comprises 6% of 140 Summer Partners LP’s 13F assets, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings.

On Feb. 13, 2026, 140 Summer Partners LP disclosed a buy of 178,360 Acuity (NYSE:AYI) in the fourth quarter. The fund held a stake valued at $81 million based on closing market prices at the end of the quarter.

What happened

According to a Feb. 13, 2026, SEC filing, 140 Summer Partners LP increased its position in Acuity by 178,360 shares in the fourth quarter. The quarter-end value of the stake rose by $64.9 million, reflecting both share purchases and price fluctuations.

What else to know

This buy brings the fund’s AYI stake to 6.0% of reportable assets under management (AUM) as of Dec. 31, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE: COF: $148.1 million (10.9% of AUM) NASDAQ: SATS: $99.6 million (7.4% of AUM) NYSE: PFSI: $88.3 million (6.5% of AUM) NYSE: WBS: $85.6 million (6.3% of AUM) NYSE: AER: $81.6 million (6.0% of AUM)

As of Feb. 13, 2026, shares were trading at $305.50, down 6.1% over the past year and underperforming the S&P 500 by 17.9 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $4.54 billion Net income (TTM) $410 million Dividend yield 0.23% Price (as of market close 2/13/26) $305.50

Company snapshot

Offers commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, lighting controls, and building management systems through brands such as Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Distech Controls, and Atrius.

Generates revenue primarily by designing, manufacturing, and distributing lighting and building management products for indoor and outdoor applications, as well as providing intelligent building solutions.

Serves electrical distributors, utilities, home improvement retailers, system integrators, and enterprise clients across North America and internationally.

Acuity is a leading provider of lighting and building management solutions with a strong presence in the commercial and industrial sectors. The company leverages a broad portfolio of well-known brands and advanced technologies to address complex lighting and building automation needs. Its scale, diversified customer base, and focus on innovation underpin its competitive position in the electrical equipment industry.

What this transaction means for investors

140 Summer Partners runs a concentrated portfolio. It held 22 positions in the fourth quarter. It bought more shares of several of its top holdings last quarter, including raising its stake in Acuity.

Acuity stock has been volatile over the past few years, but the company had a strong year. In fiscal 2025, which ended in August, revenue grew 13% year over year to $4.3 billion. It seems to be building momentum, with revenue up 20% year over year in the most recent quarter.

Despite the stock’s underperformance, the company’s growth could make the stock undervalued. The shares trade at 14 times expected earnings, and analysts expect earnings to grow at an annualized rate of 20% over the next two years.

John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends AerCap and Capital One Financial and recommends the following options: long January 2027 $60 calls on AerCap. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

