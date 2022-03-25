14.9% of FILL Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (FILL) shows an impressive 14.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM), which makes up 13.63% of the iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (FILL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $15,479,783 worth of XOM, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at XOM:

XOM — last trade: $83.38 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/03/2021 Michael J. Angelakis Director 5,000 $64.00 $320,000 11/30/2021 Darren W. Woods Chairman and CEO 217 $60.00 $13,020 11/27/2021 Darren W. Woods Chairman and CEO 327 $60.00 $19,620

