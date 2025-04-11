Bitcoin Magazine



The 14 Types of People You’ll Definitely See at Bitcoin 2025

Loud. Friendly. Huggy. The Bitcoin Bro is your hype man for hyperbitcoinization. He doesn’t know what “joules per terahash” means, but he’s onboard for the vibes and will yell “Buy the dip!” during your panel Q&A.

They party hard, orange-pill harder, and are basically Bitcoin’s version of a frat brother with a bull market pump tattooed on his calf.

Slicker than a fresh seed phrase, this guy’s teeth are whiter than your Lightning wallet. He’s rented a Lambo for the afternoon and drops your first name way too often, like he’s trying to sell you a time-share in the metaverse.

He doesn’t care about decentralization. He cares about gains, baby. And tailoring. Always with the tailoring.

The apocalypse isn’t a threat – it’s a plan. This dude hasn’t touched fiat since 2018 and bathes in non-KYC sats. He’s already learned to make his own soap and catch fish from nearby lakes and streams.

He’s not paranoid. He’s prepared.

Lives in a van. Pays for tacos with lightning. Might be hiding from the IRS (but only spiritually). They believe Bitcoin is peace, man. And also chaos. And also freedom.

Will fix your flat tire in exchange for a hammock spot and a cold yerba mate.

The unsung hero of Bitcoin. Speaks only in thermodynamic math and SATA cable specs. Makes ASIC firmware upgrades look like wizardry, but can’t explain what he does to his mom without her crying.

Definitely knows the precise BTU-to-wattage ratio for his off-grid, solar-powered mining container. Definitely doesn’t know what “small talk” means.

Yes, plural. Yes, anonymous.

They don’t want to talk to you. They don’t want to be on your podcast. They don’t even want you to know they’re here. Ask them when something will be done and you’ll get the sacred prophecy: “Two weeks.”

They are the shadowy super coders that Elizabeth Warren warned you about—hunched over ThinkPads, pushing protocol upgrades that will quietly redefine monetary history. You won’t recognize them. That’s by design.

Armed with a gimbal and a dream. Their camera roll is 80% memes, 20% selfies with CEOs. Some are here to spread the signal. Some are here for the clout. All are uploading something right now.

Will say “Let’s run it back!” at least 17 times a day.

You’ll spot him by the gravity-defying stack of laminated badges swinging from his neck like a wearable timeline. He doesn’t say much – he lets the passes do the talking. Each one’s a badge of honor. Each one says: I was there.

He’s not here to attend panels – he’s here to assert conference dominance.

Branded polo. Branded backpack. Branded soul. You don’t even know how you ended up holding his business card. He’s not here to network – he’s here to execute. He moves in packs, wears his lanyard like a badge of honor, and will be back at the booth precisely 15 minutes after lunch.

Doesn’t talk about Bitcoin. Is Bitcoin.

Old-school finance dudes who smelled the smoke from Wall Street and headed toward the orange glow. Calm. Calculated. Dollar cost averaging into the sunset.

They don’t shill. They don’t yell. They just quietly stack and nod wisely at panels.

Sleeps 3 to a hotel room and burned half their Series A to get to Vegas. They’re pitching a new Lightning wallet-slash-social network-slash-AI market prediction engine and just need one person to believe in them.

Respect the hustle.

God bless them. They’ve been standing next to their Bitcoin-obsessed partner for three straight days, pretending to understand mining pool fee structures and nodding politely through 5-hour dinner debates.

They are the backbone of the conference. The true MVPs. Probably counting down the minutes to the spa.

Not who you think. No Gucci belts. No megaphones. Just quiet confidence, a phone permanently in hand, and a passive stake in something that’s quietly revolutionizing finance.

Some got lucky. Some built empires. All will ignore your pitch deck.

The rarest sighting of all: A woman. Yes, they exist. Yes, they know more than you. And yes, they’re already five steps ahead of your “Have you heard of Bitcoin?” icebreaker.

Bonus: They’ll probably be the ones explaining immersion cooling to you.

One Event. Endless Energy. Absolute Chaos.

Bitcoin 2025 is more than a conference. It’s a decentralized carnival of code, conviction, and characters. Whether you’re here to build, learn, chill, or meme – there’s a place for you in the movement.

This article was inspired by the video “The People of Bitcoin 2022 Miami Conference” by SPACE DESIGN WAREHOUSE. We acknowledge and appreciate the original creative concept, which served as a foundation for this updated and expanded interpretation for Bitcoin 2025. We encourage readers to view the original video and support the creator on YouTube.

At Bitcoin Magazine, we believe in the power of open-source ideas – because great content, like great code, is better when it’s built together. If you have something you’d like to see featured – whether it’s a video, meme, sketch, or spicy take – send it our way at marketing@btcmedia.org. If we use it, we’ll give you credit in the article and share your work with the broader Bitcoin community.

