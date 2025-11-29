14 Items We Always Buy but Don’t Actually Use, According to a Ramsey Expert

Let’s admit it: Advertising works. And that’s why we sometimes buy things that sound good in theory, but don’t actually get used. Now, those items pile up, collect dust and cost us money in the process.

George Kamel, a financial expert with Ramsey Solutions, details in his YouTube video a list of “14 Things We Buy And Never Use.” This list originally appeared in MoneyTalksNews, and counts down those top items we spend money on that we never take a second look at.

In his video, Kamel adds his own commentary and tips to avoid buying these items. Read on to see if you have any of these items and make sure you don’t buy them in the future unless you’re sure you’re going to put them to good use.

Online Subscriptions

We’ve all been there: We swear we’ll cancel a subscription after the free trial, but then we forget. Next thing we know, we’ve spent $100 on a subscription we used once. Kamel said it’s not bad to have online subscriptions, but you need to evaluate them. Kamel said if you haven’t used it in 30 days and don’t foresee using it in the next 30 days, then you can probably nix it.

Extended Warranties

On some major purchases, like a car or furniture, you’ll have the option to buy extended coverage for after the warranty expires. According to Kamel, these warranties rarely pay off and instead, you should “Just put some money aside to cover or replace that thing in the future, or make the repair on it.”

Filing Cabinets

People buy a filing cabinet with good intentions. They think it’s a way to stay organized and keep paperwork in a safe place. However, these days, filing cabinets just aren’t needed.

“If you want to keep a digital file, that’s fine. But the physical stuff, you probably aren’t going to need it,” Kamel said. “Take a picture of it if you think you might, and then toss it.”

Expensive Home Exercise Equipment

That New Year’s resolution has now become a pricey eyesore in your bedroom. Unless you’re sure you’ll use it regularly, Kamel said these often just end up taking up space.

“I have fallen for this trap many a time,” he added. “In fact, I have workout equipment right now that is collecting dust.”

Silly Baby Care Stuff

What qualifies as silly? Things like expensive shoes for a baby who can’t walk yet or other items that look cute, but aren’t incredibly useful. Kamel said most of the baby accessories that are marketed to new parents aren’t worth buying.

“As someone who had a baby recently, let me tell ya: Baby care, it gets out of control, and you likely only need the necessities. So, don’t fall for the extra stuff,” he stated.

Cookbooks

Like filing cabinets, this is another well-intentioned purchase that is often replaced with online resources. Most likely, the recipe you’re looking for is online and you don’t need a physical book taking up space in your kitchen.

Hate the ads online recipes have? Kamel advised, “I just use ChatGPT and say, ‘Give me the best recipe for this specific thing that I bought using this specific appliance.’ Done. No ads. You’re welcome.”

Gym Memberships

Going back to aspirational exercise, gym memberships are often bought for the ideal version of ourselves without a concrete plan to use them. Sometimes we think that an expensive gym membership will make us use it purely because it cost us so much.

Kamel debunked that, saying, “I had a very expensive gym membership, because here was my thinking: The more I paid for it, the more I thought I would go use it. That in fact did not pan out. It’s just the more guilt I felt for not using it.”

Planners and Journals

This is another purchase that is made obsolete by modern technology. If you usually use a pen and paper to keep track of things, then a planner or journal might be worth it. Otherwise, Kamel said it probably won’t get used.

“Some of us are not wired for that analog experience. And, if it’s not sitting there in front of us on a screen, we’ll likely not use it,” Kamel noted.

Single-Use Appliances

These appliances refer to those commonly sold on infomercials and designed to make one thing. For example, they might make hot dogs or cake pops or some other food you’re only going to eat once in a while. Instead, Kamel suggested looking into either borrowing these appliances when you need them or buying them used off something like Facebook Marketplace.

Travel Accessories

When you go on a trip, sometimes you want to make sure you have everything you might possibly need. This includes items like a passport cover and packing cubes. Kamel suggested to only pack things that you really need. And if something comes up while you’re on a trip, you can just buy it at your destination.

Souvenirs

While you’re on a trip, you might be tempted to buy something expensive or representative of the place because you might never go back. Kamel said photos are a free souvenir that preserve the memory and take up less space than a cheesy item.

Kamel said, “When I travel, I don’t feel the need to buy the keychain or the thing with your name on it. Now, when I was little, sure. But now that I’m a grown adult, I find that the photos and memories, the experiences, that’s where I’d rather spend my money.”

Extra Camping Equipment

Yes, you need a tent, a sleeping bag and some cooking materials to camp, but Kamel cautioned against buying anything else until you’ve proven you need it while in the woods. He cheekily added that extra gadgets might even cheapen the experience.

“If you need a bunch of accessories, are you really camping or are you glamping?” he pointed out.

Specialized Sports Equipment

Until you’re sure you love a sport, you might be better off renting or buying used equipment, rather than investing thousands into new items. Kamel recalled wanting to get into golf, but making sure he didn’t go overboard when it came to the financial investment.

“I bought a set of clubs off Facebook Marketplace for fifty whole dollars. I’ve used those clubs one time, which makes that purchase smart. I knew I wasn’t going to be a serious player, and if I ever do become a serious player, I will upgrade clubs over time as I take it more seriously,” the Ramsey expert recounted.

Frivolous Pet Purchases

We want to spoil our pets, but it’s rotting our bank accounts in the process. Kamel said it’s hard to help this urge. However, if you make the budget for it, he said it’s okay to go overboard sometimes.

“Even if it feels frivolous and you want a cute picture in a Halloween costume, just know that we’re wasting a lot of money on things that will get used maybe once or twice,” he concluded.

