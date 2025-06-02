The 14 Best Retirement Podcasts and Blogs to Follow

Having a retirement plan is more than just numbers. It’s about having a vision, being confident, and staying current. No matter how far away you are from retirement or how close you are to it, the proper guidance can make all the difference. Thankfully, there’s no shortage of insightful voices out there. Whether it’s real retirees sharing their stories or financial experts offering advice, podcasts and blogs dedicated to retirement can provide inspiration, guidance, and advice.

To help you cut through the noise, we’ve compiled a list of the best retirement blogs and podcasts. These resources will keep you informed and motivated, whether financial strategies, lifestyle changes, or personal stories.

Why Tune Into Retirement Podcasts and Blogs?

Saving money isn’t the only important part of retirement — it’s also about planning for a meaningful next chapter. With so much information available, it can be hard to know where to start. This is where blogs and podcasts shine. Often for free, they offer digestible, accessible insights.

With blogs, you can explore topic depth, bookmark tools, and revisit advice as time goes on.

On the other hand, the convenience of podcasts makes it easy to learn while driving, walking, or making coffee.

For anyone considering life after work, they provide a balanced diet of education, reflection, and community.

Best Retirement Blogs to Read

1. Due.com – Retirement and Finance Insights

Due.com offers a wide range of personal finance content, focusing on retirement planning, annuities, and long-term financial wellness. Readers will gain expert advice and user-friendly explanations to help them plan for retirement.

The blog features articles from industry experts and financial planners and provides easy-to-understand explanations of complex topics like lifetime income, retirement income strategies, and annuities. Great for: Readers seeking clear, concise guidance on creating a sustainable retirement income and understanding annuities.

This blog, founded by early retiree Darrow Kirkpatrick and now authored by Chris Mamula and David Champion, is a goldmine of retirement planning wisdom. It covers investing, withdrawal strategies, healthcare, and other topics.

There’s no financial jargon here, just thoughtful, well-researched advice based on real-life experience. Great for: Individuals in their mid-to-late careers and early retirees who want to focus on building their long-term wealth.

After retiring at age 55, Fritz Gilbert writes with heart and honesty about life after work. Even though he is no longer blogging full-time, his posts still blend practical advice with personal reflection, making them feel like a conversation with a trusted friend.

In addition to checklists, guides, and planning tools, Fritz shares both his successes and challenges from retirement life. Great for: People looking forward to retiring, who don’t know what it’s like to be retired.

Ben Carlson is a financial analyst who takes a no-nonsense approach to explaining market trends and personal finance concepts. Although he does not exclusively discuss retirement, many of his insights are useful for long-term investors and retirees.

Most of Ben’s posts take less than five minutes to read, and his advice is grounded in research. Great for: Those interested in staying informed about money and investing without getting lost in technical terminology.

As early retirees in their late 30s, Tanja Hester and her partner write candidly about financial independence, privilege, and creating a meaningful post-work life. In her blog, she offers an insightful perspective on how retirement can be redefined beyond finances.

With values and intentional living, it is thoughtful, socially conscious, and goes beyond spreadsheets. Great for: Those interested in FIRE (Financial Independence, Retire Early), lifestyles based on values, or alternatives to traditional retirement.

This blog was written by Wade Pfau, Ph.D., director of retirement research for McLean Asset Management and professor of retirement income at The American College. Through his blog, he offers academically supported insight into annuity pricing, sustainable withdrawal strategies, and the value of financial planning.

In some of retirement finance’s most complex areas, the content is backed by rigorous research. Great for: An experienced investor or financial professional looking for a data-driven analysis. Some concepts may be a bit advanced for beginners.

Retire By 40 was started by Joe Udo to document his early retirement, but has since become a resource for others. Joe provides encouragement and real-life numbers through his posts, from lifestyle tips to financial strategies.

With practical advice, personal stories, and frugal living hacks, Joe shares how he retired from engineering at 38. Great for: Those aiming for early retirement or seeking financial freedom.

Best Retirement Podcasts to Follow

Known as the “Retirement Answer Man,” Roger Whitney CFP®, CIMA®, CPWA®, RMA, provides retirement planning information in an effective, conversational manner. His award-winning podcast covers financial and personal topics such as Roth conversions and how to navigate challenging markets in retirement.

Roger’s approachable and practical approach to financial planning is easy to understand. He also runs an annual series that explores topics in depth, such as creating a retirement plan from scratch. Great for: People in their 50s and 60s looking for actionable advice — and friendly advice.

This podcast combines financial planning expertise with a touch of humor. Hosts Joe (a financial advisor) and Big Al (a CPA) explain tax strategies, estate planning, and Social Security in plain language.

The duo’s chemistry and the Q&A format make even dry topics easy to understand. Great for: The DIY investor who wants to know more about taxation and investment strategies.

Ben Brandt is a certified financial planner who focuses exclusively on retirement topics. He discusses everything from budgeting in your 60s to optimizing Medicare decisions. His episodes often last under 20 minutes, making them easy to fit into your schedule.

With no fluff, it’s direct, focused, and expert insight. Great for: Those nearing retirement are looking for bite-sized advice.

ChooseFI isn’t strictly a retirement podcast, but it dives deep into financial independence, an essential component of early retirement. Founded and hosted by Brad Barrett and Jonathan Mendonsa, ChooseFI has become the largest Financial Independence community. This podcast features guest interviews, case studies, and practical hacks for becoming financially free.

It’s inspirational and community-driven, with tons of actionable content on cutting expenses, increasing income, and rethinking traditional retirement. Great for: Those who want to retire early or escape the 9-to-5 grind.

This podcast discusses retirement’s emotional and lifestyle aspects, not just the financial aspects. Kathe Kline interviews retirees and experts to explore downsizing, finding purpose, caregiving, and creating fulfilling routines.

Why it’s worth your time: You’ll take a refreshing look at the flip side of retirement, a topic often ignored, making this a worthwhile listen.

Great for: People wondering what they’ll do in retirement, not just how they’ll pay for it.

With this award-winning podcast, you’ll learn how to lower taxes, invest smarter, and make work optional. In this podcast, Certified Financial Planner Taylor Schulte discusses retirement questions, including when to claim Social Security and how to protect your portfolio during market downturns.

Designed for retirees and pre-retirees who want to stay informed and in control, Taylor’s content is direct, informative, and highly practical. Great for: Anyone who wants to avoid overpaying the IRS and build a tax-efficient, resilient retirement plan.

In the podcast, you’ll learn how to boost your financial confidence as a retiree or pre-retiree. With the help of financial experts, host Casey Weade explains how to live with intention and make smarter financial decisions.

It combines practical financial advice with a values-driven approach to retirement planning. Great for: A person who wants their retirement plan to reflect their finances and life goals.

How to Choose the Right Resource for You

It is unlikely that every podcast or blog will appeal to everyone. To guide your selections, consider the following questions;

Where are you in your retirement journey? Early-career savers may prefer ChooseFI , while those just a few years from retirement may opt for Retirement Starts Today or Can I Retire Yet?

Early-career savers may prefer , while those just a few years from retirement may opt for or Do you want numbers, stories, or both? While some resources focus heavily on financial planning, others address mindset, purpose, and lifestyle.

While some resources focus heavily on financial planning, others address mindset, purpose, and lifestyle. How do you like to learn? If you enjoy listening to podcasts on your walk or commute, stick with them. A blog might be your best option if you like bookmarking and reading.

The best course of action is to mix and match. Different perspectives can give you a well-rounded view of retirement from every angle.

Final Thoughts

You should view retirement as a new chapter, not a finish line. By learning more, you will feel more confident and prepared. In addition to providing information, podcasts and blogs act as communities, mentors, and sounding boards. They offer relatable, real advice rooted in experience, whether you’re crunching numbers or envisioning your ideal life after work.

FAQs

What are retirement podcasts and blogs?

Retirement podcasts. Often released in episodic form, these audio programs offer financial advice, investment strategies, healthcare, lifestyle changes, and emotional aspects of retirement. Most podcasts are available on smartphones and computers through podcast platforms.

Often released in episodic form, these audio programs offer financial advice, investment strategies, healthcare, lifestyle changes, and emotional aspects of retirement. Most podcasts are available on smartphones and computers through podcast platforms. Retirement blogs. Websites where individuals and organizations regularly publish articles and posts on retirement topics. In written form, they cover the same topics as podcasts, allowing readers to devour information at their own pace and often provide links to more information.

Why should I listen to/read retirement podcasts and blogs?

Gain knowledge. They offer valuable insights and information by providing accessible information and insights on complex retirement topics.

They offer valuable insights and information by providing accessible information and insights on complex retirement topics. Stay updated. They usually discuss current events and regulatory changes that may affect retirement planning.

They usually discuss current events and regulatory changes that may affect retirement planning. Learn from experts. Most of them are hosted by or feature financial advisors, retirement planners, and other professionals.

Most of them are hosted by or feature financial advisors, retirement planners, and other professionals. Diverse perspectives. There is content tailored to different stages of retirement planning and different financial situations.

There is content tailored to different stages of retirement planning and different financial situations. Convenience. Listening to podcasts on the go is easy, while reading blogs is possible anywhere with an internet connection.

Listening to podcasts on the go is easy, while reading blogs is possible anywhere with an internet connection. Motivation and inspiration. You can find podcasts and blogs that share personal stories and tips for a fulfilling retirement.

What topics are typically covered?

Financial planning. Creating a retirement budget, saving strategies, and investments (stocks, bonds, real estate).

Creating a retirement budget, saving strategies, and investments (stocks, bonds, real estate). Retirement income. Various strategies for collecting Social Security benefits, choosing a pension plan, buying an annuity, and withdrawing funds from retirement accounts like a 401(k) or IRA.

Various strategies for collecting Social Security benefits, choosing a pension plan, buying an annuity, and withdrawing funds from retirement accounts like a 401(k) or IRA. Healthcare. Information about Medicare and Medicaid, Medigap policies, long-term care planning, and managing healthcare costs in retirement.

Information about Medicare and Medicaid, Medigap policies, long-term care planning, and managing healthcare costs in retirement. Taxes. The tax implications of retirement income, tax-efficient withdrawal strategies, and estate planning.

The tax implications of retirement income, tax-efficient withdrawal strategies, and estate planning. Lifestyle. Retirement involves traveling, hobbies, volunteering, staying active, and maintaining social connections.

Retirement involves traveling, hobbies, volunteering, staying active, and maintaining social connections. Emotional and psychological aspects. Finding a purpose in life without work, maintaining mental health, and adjusting to life without work.

Finding a purpose in life without work, maintaining mental health, and adjusting to life without work. Early retirement/financial independence (FIRE). How to achieve financial freedom and retire early.

How do I choose which podcasts and blogs to follow?

Identify your needs. Have you just started thinking about retirement, are you close to retiring, or are you already retired? You should focus on content that is relevant to your stage.

Have you just started thinking about retirement, are you close to retiring, or are you already retired? You should focus on content that is relevant to your stage. Consider your interests. What are your primary interests regarding finances, lifestyle, or both?

What are your primary interests regarding finances, lifestyle, or both? Check the hosts’ credentials. If you’re looking for podcasts and blogs, seek out those hosted by CFP®s, financial advisors, or experts who have demonstrated their expertise.

If you’re looking for podcasts and blogs, seek out those hosted by CFP®s, financial advisors, or experts who have demonstrated their expertise. Read reviews and listen to/read a few episodes or articles. Consider whether the style and delivery of the content resonate with you.

Consider whether the style and delivery of the content resonate with you. Look for actionable advice. It is important to find resources that provide practical tips and strategies you can put into practice.

It is important to find resources that provide practical tips and strategies you can put into practice. Be wary of overly promotional content. Some podcasts or blogs may primarily promote specific financial products and services.

Are there any potential downsides to following retirement podcasts and blogs?

Information overload. It is easy to get overwhelmed by the sheer volume of content available.

It is easy to get overwhelmed by the sheer volume of content available. Conflicting advice. Experts may have differing opinions.

Experts may have differing opinions. Outdated information. Ensure the content is current, as retirement rules and regulations are subject to change.

Ensure the content is current, as retirement rules and regulations are subject to change. Bias. The recommendations of some content creators may be influenced by their affiliations or biases.

The recommendations of some content creators may be influenced by their affiliations or biases. Not personalized. It is possible that generic advice is not appropriate for your specific situation.

