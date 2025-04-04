14 Analysts Have This To Say About Progressive

Across the recent three months, 14 analysts have shared their insights on Progressive (NYSE:PGR), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 6 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 4 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $296.14, with a high estimate of $318.00 and a low estimate of $261.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $295.14, the current average has increased by 0.34%.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Progressive by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $287.00 $300.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $300.00 $294.00 Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Lowers Buy $300.00 $318.00 Brian Meredith UBS Raises Neutral $285.00 $275.00 Alex Scott Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $285.00 $264.00 Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Lowers Buy $318.00 $333.00 Harry Fong Roth MKM Raises Buy $315.00 $290.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $317.00 $313.00 Alex Scott Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $264.00 $261.00 Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $307.00 $300.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $313.00 $302.00 Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $300.00 $310.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $294.00 $295.00 Alex Scott Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $261.00 $277.00

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Progressive's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Progressive: A Closer Look

Progressive underwrites private and commercial auto insurance and specialty lines; it has almost 24 million personal auto policies in force and is one of the largest auto insurers in the United States. Progressive markets its policies through independent insurance agencies in the US and Canada and directly via the internet and telephone. Its premiums are split roughly equally between the agent and the direct channel. The company also offers commercial auto policies and entered homeowners insurance through an acquisition in 2015.

Progressive: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Progressive displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 20.04%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Progressive's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 11.63%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Progressive's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.93% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Progressive's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.23%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Progressive's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.27.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

