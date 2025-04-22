14 Analysts Have This To Say About Biogen

14 analysts have shared their evaluations of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 2 6 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $190.21, with a high estimate of $265.00 and a low estimate of $135.00. Highlighting a 9.82% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $210.93.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Biogen is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|-----------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Brian Abrahams |RBC Capital |Raises |Outperform | $225.00|$221.00 | |Matthew Harrison |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $152.00|$157.00 | |Christopher Raymond |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Neutral | $135.00|$138.00 | |George Farmer |Scotiabank |Lowers |Sector Outperform| $224.00|$244.00 | |Evan Seigerman |BMO Capital |Lowers |Market Perform | $139.00|$156.00 | |Matthew Harrison |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $157.00|$192.00 | |Salveen Richter |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Buy | $245.00|$281.00 | |Brian Abrahams |RBC Capital |Lowers |Outperform | $225.00|$231.00 | |Geoff Meacham |Citigroup |Lowers |Neutral | $145.00|$160.00 | |Mohit Bansal |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $140.00|$165.00 | |Andrew Fein |HC Wainwright & Co. |Lowers |Buy | $241.00|$300.00 | |Srikripa Devarakonda|Truist Securities |Lowers |Buy | $210.00|$220.00 | |Sumant Kulkarni |Canaccord Genuity |Lowers |Buy | $265.00|$298.00 | |Geoff Meacham |Citigroup |Lowers |Neutral | $160.00|$190.00 |

Key Insights:

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Biogen compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Biogen's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Biogen's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Biogen Better

Biogen and Idec merged in 2003, combining forces to market Biogen's multiple sclerosis drug Avonex and Idec's cancer drug Rituxan. Today, Rituxan and next-generation antibody Gazyva (oncology) and Ocrevus (multiple sclerosis) are marketed via a collaboration with Roche. Biogen markets several multiple sclerosis drugs including Plegridy, Tysabri, Tecfidera, and Vumerity. Biogen's newer products include Spinraza (SMA, with partner Ionis), Leqembi (Alzheimers, with partner Eisai), Skyclarys (Friedreich's Ataxia, Reata), Zurzuvae (postpartum depression, Sage), and Qalsody (ALS, Ionis). Biogen has several drug candidates in phase 3 trials in neurology, immunology, and rare diseases.

A Deep Dive into Biogen's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Biogen's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.87%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Biogen's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.86%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Biogen's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.61%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.95%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.4.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

