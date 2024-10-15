14 Analysts Have This To Say About Adobe

Throughout the last three months, 14 analysts have evaluated Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 9 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 7 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $625.79, along with a high estimate of $675.00 and a low estimate of $550.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 1.86% increase from the previous average price target of $614.36.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Adobe's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Swanson RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $610.00 $610.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Lowers Neutral $616.00 $621.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Lowers Neutral $550.00 $560.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Maintains Buy $640.00 $640.00 Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $625.00 $625.00 Matthew Swanson RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $610.00 $610.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $660.00 $660.00 Mark Moerdler Bernstein Lowers Outperform $644.00 $660.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $635.00 $635.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Neutral $621.00 $550.00 Parker Lane Stifel Raises Buy $650.00 $600.00 Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $625.00 $580.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Overweight $675.00 $650.00 Matthew Swanson RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $600.00 $600.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Adobe. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Adobe compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Adobe's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Adobe's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Adobe: A Closer Look

Adobe provides content creation, document management, and digital marketing and advertising software and services to creative professionals and marketers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing, and engaging with compelling content multiple operating systems, devices, and media. The company operates with three segments: digital media content creation, digital experience for marketing solutions, and publishing for legacy products (less than 5% of revenue).

Understanding the Numbers: Adobe's Finances

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Adobe displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 August, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.59%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Adobe's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 31.14%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Adobe's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 11.46%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Adobe's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 5.63%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, Adobe adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

