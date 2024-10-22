14 Analysts Assess Braze: What You Need To Know

Ratings for Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) were provided by 14 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 5 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $58.29, along with a high estimate of $75.00 and a low estimate of $37.00. Highlighting a 8.81% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $63.92.

The standing of Braze among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Parker Lane Stifel Announces Buy $37.00 - Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $40.00 $51.00 Taylor McGinnis UBS Lowers Buy $51.00 $56.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Lowers Buy $55.00 $65.00 J. Derrick Wood TD Cowen Lowers Buy $45.00 $52.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $68.00 $68.00 Yun Kim Loop Capital Maintains Buy $75.00 $75.00 Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $51.00 $60.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $70.00 $70.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Maintains Buy $65.00 $65.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $68.00 $68.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $70.00 $70.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $51.00 $51.00 Ryan Macwilliams Barclays Lowers Overweight $70.00 $80.00

About Braze

Braze Inc is a customer engagement platform that powers customer-centric interactions between consumers and brands. The company provides solutions for Retail & E-commerce, Media & Entertainment, Financial Services, and Travel & Hospitality related industries. The company offers a single, vertically integrated platform that encompasses the various functionalities, or layers, required for modern customer engagement: data ingestion, classification, orchestration, personalization, and action, all of which is supported by Sage AI by Braze, its AI engine designed to power AI functionality across all layers of this stack. It generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Braze

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Braze's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 26.4%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Braze's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -15.81%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Braze's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -5.17%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Braze's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.8%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Braze's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.19.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

