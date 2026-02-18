13F: What Druckenmiller, Dalio, Tepper, & NVIDIA are Buying

13F Season is Here

A 13F disclosure is a quarterly report that institutional investors with $100 million or more in assets under management (AUM) must file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) each quarter. 13F filings give investors a rare glimpse into what the smartest, largest, and most successful investors are investing their money in. Included in the 13F report is the name of the security, the type of security (for example, call option or equity), the number of shares or contracts held, the fair market value of the position, and the percentage of portfolio the position comprises.

These reports are required to be filed within 45 days of the end of each calendar quarter. The deadline for Q4 2025 was Tuesday, February 17th, meaning that all the big investors have filed their 13F reports. While 13Fs can represent “stale data” they can provide investors with valuable transparency and an idea of what the big institutional investors are seeing. With the AI boom in full swing and the fastest-growing industry on Wall Street, I will focus today’s commentary on five of the most interesting AI-related purchases by Wall Street juggernauts, including

Druckenmiller Buys Bloom Energy (BE)

Stanley Druckenmiller is known as the most consistent big money manager on Wall Street. Shortly after the release of ChatGPT, Druckenmiller purchased Nvidia (NVDA), making billions of dollars on the trade. Later, he scored wins in other AI-related firms like Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM). According to his latest 13F, Druckenmiller is making a $64 million bet on Bloom Energy (BE).

The bet makes sense. With AI data center demand accelerating exponentially, energy will need to follow suit. Bloom Energy helpds big tech companies power their data centers through its technology that converts fuelse such as natural gas and hydrogen into reliable electricity without combustion, offering high efficiency and low emissions.

Dalio Believes in Large Cap Tech

Lately, Ray Dalio has voiced concern over the fiscal deficit situation in America. However, that’s not stopping him from betting on the AI revolution. In Q4, Dalio’s Bridgewater added:

· $695M NVDA

· $487M Alphabet (GOOGL).

· $395M Microsoft (MSFT)

· $388M Amazon (AMZN)

NVDIA Bets on Intel Turnaround

Late last year, Nvidia announced a strategic, multi-year partnership and $5 billion investment in Intel (INTC). Last quarter, Nvidia added to its bet. 50.30% of NVDA’s investment portfolio is currently in INTC.

BlackRock Bets on AI Infrastructure Through Nebius

BlackRock (BLK), the largest money manager in the world, just disclosed a Nebius (NBIS) position worth $800 million, representing a 39.418% increase quarter-over-quarter. Typically, massive institutional investors like BlackRock don’t make one purchase but instead acquire shares over months and years. Read more about why Nebius is a top infrastructure play here.

Tepper Doubles Micron Position

David Tepper is best-known for making concentrated, high-conviction bets that payoff (like his purchase of banks in the wake of the global financial crisis). In Q4, Tepper doubled his position in Micron (MU), betting that the AI-driven memory chip shortage will continue.

Bottom Line

While 13F filings represent a snapshot of the past, they remain an essential tool to monitoring the smart money. As the AI revolution continues to accelerates, these disclosures provide a roadmap for investors looking to align their portfolio with the world’s most successful investors.





This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

