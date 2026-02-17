Up 135% in the Past Year, Can Cameco Continue Its Run?

Since leading the market in 2021 and 2022, energy has been one of the S&P 500’s most disregarded sectors. After stocks recovered from 2022’s bear market, technology and communication services—home to five of the Magnificent Seven—have led the market each year.

In the three years since 2022, the energy sector has posted losses of 1.3%, and uninspiring gains of 5.7% and 8.7%, respectively, trailing the market and finishing near the bottom of all 11 sectors. Much of that was fueled by waning global oil demand alongside a years-long supply surplus.

But since hitting its all-time high on Oct. 29, 2025, the Nasdaq has seen investors vacating higher-risk, higher-volatility tech stocks in favor of lower-risk, lower-volatility defensive sectors. That ongoing flight to safety —fueled by fears of a broader correction in AI and software stocks—has coincided with surging natural gas prices, benefiting the energy sector.

As a result, that cohort has seen a 21% year-to-date (YTD) gain so far in 2026. But while the bounceback has been largely credited to fossil fuels, one overlooked facet of the energy sector has helped it outpace the market and the other 10 sectors of the S&P 500: nuclear energy stocks.

The Nuclear Revival Propelling Cameco

Much of the buzz surrounding the renaissance in nuclear energy over the past year was centered on pre-revenue companies operating in the small modular reactor (SMR) or nuclear fuel technology spaces.

Companies like NuScale (NYSE: SMR) and Oklo (NYSE: OKLO), SMR manufacturers, and Lightbridge (NASDAQ: LTBR), a nuclear fuel tech firm, grabbed headlines as the push to power AI data centers took center stage. During that time, the stocks went parabolic. Oklo, for example, gained more than 521% between May and October 2025.

But when those stocks began to sell off as investors locked in gains, it was Nuclear’s old guard that continued its slow and steady ascent. Cameco (NYSE: CCJ), the world’s largest publicly traded uranium producer, was—and remains—one of those names. The stock, which is up nearly 15% YTD, gained around 136% over the past year as global uranium demand continued to reward companies with established operations, resilient supply chains, and dependable clientele.

Founded in 1988 as the result of a merger between the Saskatchewan Mining Development Corporation and Eldorado Nuclear Limited, Cameco’s market cap has ballooned to $49.25 billion since. And with global uranium demand forecast to increase by 28% by 2030 and more than double from its current levels by 2040, the company continues to maintain its role at the forefront of the nuclear energy industry.

That is something that was on full display when Cameco reported full year and Q4 2025 earnings on Feb. 13.

Cameco’s Q4 Double Beat Is Indicative of the Path Forward

Last week, Cameco announced earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations on top and bottom lines. Quarterly earnings per share (EPS) of 36 cents easily surpassed estimates of 29 cents, while revenue of nearly $875 million—up 1.5% year-over-year—beat estimates of more than $782 million.

It marked the company’s second EPS beat in three quarters after it failed to surpass expectations in seven out of the eight prior quarters. But the company appears to have turned a corner, and that could indicate more sizable gains ahead, given surging global uranium demand.

Bullish takeaways from Cameco’s most recent earnings call demonstrated that the company is executing a disciplined contracting strategy that, at the end of 2025, resulted in approximately 230 million pounds of long-term commitments, including approximately 28 million pounds per year for the next five years.

That strategy also entails a plan to deliberately preserve uncommitted supply in order to capture higher prices as demand continues to increase.

Additionally, the firm’s Westinghouse partnership and U.S. government initiative, the latter of which is backed by at least $80 billion, continue to advance deployments. Cameco expects its share of Westinghouse’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) to be roughly $370 million to $430 million in 2026.

That, among other things, is why the smart money is soundly bullish on the stock.

What Wall Street Thinks of Cameco

Based on 16 analysts covering Cameco, the stock receives a consensus Buy rating alongside an average 12-month price target of more than $131, representing more than 16% potential upside.

Institutional ownership stands at more than 70%, with 733 buyers outnumbering 464 sellers over the past year. Of that activity, buying in Q2, Q3, and Q4 2025 was the highest in three years.

At the same time, Wall Street’s bears are largely staying away from CCJ.

Current short interest stands at 1.62% of the float—17.27% less than the month prior and less than 7 million shares of the nearly 435.5 million shares outstanding.

According to TradeSmith, Cameco’s financial health is in the Green Zone, where it has been for over two months.

