13.4% of JETS Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) shows an impressive 13.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV), which makes up 11.11% of the U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $82,416,096 worth of LUV, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at LUV:
LUV — last trade: $40.86 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/05/2025
|Sarah Feinberg
|Director
|1,500
|$30.01
|$45,008
|08/06/2025
|Gregg A. Saretsky
|Director
|3,345
|$30.03
|$100,447
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
ETFs Holding FN
Institutional Holders of GLXY
MDU Next Dividend Date
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.