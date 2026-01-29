Markets
13.4% of JETS Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

January 29, 2026 — 09:45 am EST

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) shows an impressive 13.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV), which makes up 11.11% of the U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $82,416,096 worth of LUV, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at LUV:

LUV — last trade: $40.86 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/05/2025 Sarah Feinberg Director 1,500 $30.01 $45,008
08/06/2025 Gregg A. Saretsky Director 3,345 $30.03 $100,447

