This $130 Stock Could Be Your Ticket to Millionaire Status

Bitcoin’s recent decline crushed Strategy’s stock.

But it could skyrocket if Saylor’s “Bitcoin Maximalist” thesis pans out.

Strategy's (NASDAQ: MSTR) stock plunged nearly 60% over the past 12 months. That decline can mainly be attributed to its all-in bet on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), which lost almost 30% of its value during the same period. However, a $10,000 investment in Strategy today could still potentially blossom into more than $1 million if its bold bets on Bitcoin pay off.

Strategy's co-founder, Michael Saylor -- who directed its transformation from a slow-growth software company into the world's largest corporate holder of Bitcoin -- predicts the top cryptocurrency's price will skyrocket from about $68,000 today to $21 million by 2046. If that happens, a $10,000 investment in Bitcoin could grow to $3.09 million. That same investment in Strategy, which plans to continue hoarding Bitcoin, could grow at a similar rate.

Bitcoin's recent drawdown rattled Strategy's investors, since it dropped below the company's average purchase price of $76,056 per token. However, Saylor recently pointed out that Strategy wouldn't face a liquidation risk unless Bitcoin's price dropped below $8,000 -- the level at which its total Bitcoin holdings would approximate its net debt.

If you're bullish on Bitcoin, it might be smart to accumulate Strategy's shares as a proxy for the cryptocurrency. If Saylor's "Bitcoin Maximalist" thesis pans out, it might just turn a few thousand dollars into a few million over the next few decades.

Leo Sun has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

