13 Texas Cities Where Your Paycheck Goes the Furthest

Texas is already well-known for its tax friendliness and relatively affordable cost of living. Now, several cities have been identified by GOBankingRates as the best for stretching one’s paycheck. After the median annual income pays for necessities, there are 13 Texas cities where residents have anywhere from $18,000 to $48,000 leftover in savings.
Using the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2023 study, GOBankingRates analyzed the top 100 cities by population and compiled each locale’s median household income and annual cost of necessities. Of the 13 Texas cities identified with the greatest leftover savings, Plano came out on top with a whopping $48,673 leftover.
See the full list of Texas cities where your paycheck stretches the furthest, ranked from most to least in leftover savings. Also, take a look at America’s top 40 cities where paychecks go the distance.
1. Plano
- Median household income: $108,649
- Annual cost of necessities: $59,976
- What’s left: $48,673
2. Fort Worth
- Median household income: $76,602
- Annual cost of necessities: $46,456
- What’s left: $30,146
3. Irving
- Median household income: $79,641
- Annual cost of necessities: $49,659
- What’s left: $29,982
4. Garland
- Median household income: $74,717
- Annual cost of necessities: $46,285
- What’s left: $28,432
5. Austin
- Median household income: $91,461
- Annual cost of necessities: $63,080
- What’s left: $28,381
6. Corpus Christi
- Median household income: $66,325
- Annual cost of necessities: $38,489
- What’s left: $27,836
7. Arlington
- Median household income: $73,519
- Annual cost of necessities: $47,499
- What’s left: $26,020
8. Laredo
- Median household income: $63,264
- Annual cost of necessities: $38,047
- What’s left: $25,217
9. Lubbock
- Median household income: $60,487
- Annual cost of necessities: $37,502
- What’s left: $22,985
10. San Antonio
- Median household income: $62,917
- Annual cost of necessities: $41,278
- What’s left: $21,639
11. El Paso
- Median household income: $58,734
- Annual cost of necessities: $38,963
- What’s left: $19,771
12. Dallas
- Median household income: $67,760
- Annual cost of necessities: $48,271
- What’s left: $19,489
13. Houston
- Median household income: $62,894
- Annual cost of necessities: $44,285
- What’s left: $18,609
See more original studies and surveys in the GOBankingRates original research center.
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the top 100 cities by population, as sourced from the U.S. Census 2023 American Community Survey. Cost of living was sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces, the average expenditure cost for all households was sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. The average home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index; by assuming a 10% down payment and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage was calculated. The average mortgage and expenditures were used to calculate the total cost of living for necessities in each location. Using the median household income, the leftover savings was calculated and sorted to show the largest savings first. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Aug. 18, 2025.
