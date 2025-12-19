13 Texas Cities Where Your Paycheck Goes the Furthest

Texas is already well-known for its tax friendliness and relatively affordable cost of living. Now, several cities have been identified by GOBankingRates as the best for stretching one’s paycheck. After the median annual income pays for necessities, there are 13 Texas cities where residents have anywhere from $18,000 to $48,000 leftover in savings.

Using the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2023 study, GOBankingRates analyzed the top 100 cities by population and compiled each locale’s median household income and annual cost of necessities. Of the 13 Texas cities identified with the greatest leftover savings, Plano came out on top with a whopping $48,673 leftover.

See the full list of Texas cities where your paycheck stretches the furthest, ranked from most to least in leftover savings.

1. Plano

Median household income: $108,649

$108,649 Annual cost of necessities: $59,976

$59,976 What’s left: $48,673

2. Fort Worth

Median household income: $76,602

$76,602 Annual cost of necessities: $46,456

$46,456 What’s left: $30,146

3. Irving

Median household income: $79,641

$79,641 Annual cost of necessities: $49,659

$49,659 What’s left: $29,982

4. Garland

Median household income: $74,717

$74,717 Annual cost of necessities: $46,285

$46,285 What’s left: $28,432

5. Austin

Median household income: $91,461

$91,461 Annual cost of necessities: $63,080

$63,080 What’s left: $28,381

6. Corpus Christi

Median household income: $66,325

$66,325 Annual cost of necessities: $38,489

$38,489 What’s left: $27,836

7. Arlington

Median household income: $73,519

$73,519 Annual cost of necessities: $47,499

$47,499 What’s left: $26,020

8. Laredo

Median household income: $63,264

$63,264 Annual cost of necessities: $38,047

$38,047 What’s left: $25,217

9. Lubbock

Median household income: $60,487

$60,487 Annual cost of necessities: $37,502

$37,502 What’s left: $22,985

10. San Antonio

Median household income: $62,917

$62,917 Annual cost of necessities: $41,278

$41,278 What’s left: $21,639

11. El Paso

Median household income: $58,734

$58,734 Annual cost of necessities: $38,963

$38,963 What’s left: $19,771

12. Dallas

Median household income: $67,760

$67,760 Annual cost of necessities: $48,271

$48,271 What’s left: $19,489

13. Houston

Median household income: $62,894

$62,894 Annual cost of necessities: $44,285

$44,285 What’s left: $18,609

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the top 100 cities by population, as sourced from the U.S. Census 2023 American Community Survey. Cost of living was sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces, the average expenditure cost for all households was sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. The average home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index; by assuming a 10% down payment and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage was calculated. The average mortgage and expenditures were used to calculate the total cost of living for necessities in each location. Using the median household income, the leftover savings was calculated and sorted to show the largest savings first. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Aug. 18, 2025.

