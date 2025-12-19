Personal Finance

13 Texas Cities Where Your Paycheck Goes the Furthest

December 19, 2025 — 09:11 am EST

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates->

Texas is already well-known for its tax friendliness and relatively affordable cost of living. Now, several cities have been identified by GOBankingRates as the best for stretching one’s paycheck. After the median annual income pays for necessities, there are 13 Texas cities where residents have anywhere from $18,000 to $48,000 leftover in savings. 

Using the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2023 study, GOBankingRates analyzed the top 100 cities by population and compiled each locale’s median household income and annual cost of necessities. Of the 13 Texas cities identified with the greatest leftover savings, Plano came out on top with a whopping $48,673 leftover.

See the full list of Texas cities where your paycheck stretches the furthest, ranked from most to least in leftover savings. Also, take a look at America’s top 40 cities where paychecks go the distance.

Plano, USA - August 16, 2018.

1. Plano

  • Median household income: $108,649
  • Annual cost of necessities: $59,976
  • What’s left: $48,673

Cars wait at stoplight next to Leddy's Boot store at the landmark Fort Worth Stockyards in Fort Worth, Texas, USA.

2. Fort Worth

  • Median household income: $76,602
  • Annual cost of necessities: $46,456
  • What’s left: $30,146

Buildings in Las Colinas, Irving illuminated at night.

3. Irving

  • Median household income: $79,641
  • Annual cost of necessities: $49,659
  • What’s left: $29,982
State & 5th Street in Downtown Garland, Texas 2016.

4. Garland

  • Median household income: $74,717
  • Annual cost of necessities: $46,285
  • What’s left: $28,432
Autumn Fall Colors transforms landscape over Suburb modern housing development Birds Eye View stock photo

5. Austin

  • Median household income: $91,461
  • Annual cost of necessities: $63,080
  • What’s left: $28,381

Water Front Property in Corpus Christi, Texas.

6. Corpus Christi

  • Median household income: $66,325
  • Annual cost of necessities: $38,489
  • What’s left: $27,836
Arlington, USA - December 19, 2017: The University of Texas at Arlington, Entryway sign.

7. Arlington

  • Median household income: $73,519
  • Annual cost of necessities: $47,499
  • What’s left: $26,020
Laredo is the county seat of Webb County, Texas, United States, on the north bank of the Rio Grande in South Texas, across from Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, Mexico.

8. Laredo

  • Median household income: $63,264
  • Annual cost of necessities: $38,047
  • What’s left: $25,217

Downtown Lubbock, Texas.

9. Lubbock

  • Median household income: $60,487
  • Annual cost of necessities: $37,502
  • What’s left: $22,985
San Antonio, Texas, USA cityscape at the River Walk.

10. San Antonio

  • Median household income: $62,917
  • Annual cost of necessities: $41,278
  • What’s left: $21,639
El Paso, Texas stock photo

11. El Paso

  • Median household income: $58,734
  • Annual cost of necessities: $38,963
  • What’s left: $19,771

Stock photo of condominium apartment buildings with parking lot and back yard in Dallas, Texas, USA.

12. Dallas

  • Median household income: $67,760
  • Annual cost of necessities: $48,271
  • What’s left: $19,489
The skyline of Houston, Texas at sunset shot from an altitude of about 600 feet .

13. Houston

  • Median household income: $62,894
  • Annual cost of necessities: $44,285
  • What’s left: $18,609

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the top 100 cities by population, as sourced from the U.S. Census 2023 American Community Survey. Cost of living was sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces, the average expenditure cost for all households was sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. The average home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index; by assuming a 10% down payment and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage was calculated. The average mortgage and expenditures were used to calculate the total cost of living for necessities in each location. Using the median household income, the leftover savings was calculated and sorted to show the largest savings first. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Aug. 18, 2025.

