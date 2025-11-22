13 Places a Senior Can Turn for Help With Essential Needs

Key Points

Unfortunately, 45% of older adult households don't have the income needed to cover their basic living expenses.

Fortunately, there are programs designed to help seniors with everything -- from accessing nutritious food to making much-needed repairs to their homes.

Programs exist to to help keep pets and their senior owners together.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

These are unprecedented times. Given the number of cuts to government programs since January 2025, those who count on essential services are in a pinch.

According to an analysis from the National Council on Aging (NCOA), 45% of older adult households don't have the income needed to cover basic living costs. With inflation hovering at just above 3% and a relatively low Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), millions of seniors are struggling to cover their basic needs.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

If you need food, medical supplies, or are searching for another way to make life a little easier, the following list highlights some of the best places to turn for help. Each has its own eligibility criteria, but they're all worth checking out.

1. ADA Paratransit

The ADA Paratransit program offers rides for people with disabilities who can't use fixed-route public transit. It's especially helpful for those with physical or sensory disabilities and those who use wheelchair-accessible vans or buses. Eligible seniors receive complementary services.

2. AmeriCorps Seniors

One thing that makes AmeriCorps Seniors so unique is that it's composed of volunteers who are seniors themselves. These volunteers help with a variety of duties, including providing much-needed companionship to seniors and assisting with daily tasks.

3. BenefitsCheck Up

BenefitsCheckUp offers a comprehensive directory of government programs available to low-income seniors nationwide. Whether you need help covering the cost of healthcare or accessing nutritious food, all you have to do is type in your ZIP code to see what's available in your area.

4. Best Friends Animal Society

Few things in life are sweeter than a pet to love. Best Friends Animal Society is a nonprofit organization that offers low-cost spay and neuter services. It also provides a database of resources to help pay for pet-related expenses.

5. Dental Lifeline Network

Caring for your smile doesn't stop at full retirement age (FRA). The Dental Lifeline Network provides access to dental care costs through state or nationwide dental programs. Most programs operate through a network of dentists and dental labs that have volunteered to help.

6. Feeding America

Feeding America has been busy providing meals for seniors since 1979. The organization works with a nationwide network of food banks to access and distribute nutritious meals to seniors and others in need.

7. iCanConnect

Planning for retirement rarely involves imagining what life would be like if you lost your eyesight or hearing. That's why it's good that iCanConnect is available in all 50 states to provide training and equipment to seniors with significant vision or hearing loss. The organization may help cover the cost of needed equipment, such as computers, braille displays, and smartphones.

8. Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program

The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) offers assistance to low-income seniors who need help managing the cost of home energy bills.

9. Meals on Wheels

Meals on Wheels is a nationwide program that serves home-cooked, nutritious meals to adults aged 60 and older. If you have limited mobility, meals can be delivered to your home. And if you'd like to get out and meet new people, you're encouraged to join others in a group setting.

10. National PACE Association

PACE stands for Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly. PACE offers the types of programs that can help an older person remain at home, including medical and rehabilitation care.

11. The Humane Society

You probably know that the Humane Society helps pets find a forever home, but did you know the organization provides a comprehensive list of resources that can help when you're having trouble affording your pet? The goal is to keep seniors and their pets together, enhancing each other's lives.

12. USDA Housing Repair Grants

A USDA Housing Repair Grant of up to $10,000 ($15,000 in presidentially declared disaster areas) is available to eligible low-income seniors when repairs need to be made to their homes.

13. Volunteers of America

Volunteers of America is a robust organization that offers meal programs, transportation, nursing services, and more to low-income seniors.

If your Social Security benefits aren't quite cutting it, don't go it alone. Given the number of organizations that want to help, all you have to do is reach out.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.