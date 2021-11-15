13 Incredible Saunas To Inspire You

If you’re a spa regular or gym frequenter you have most likely used a sauna as a way to recover from a tough workout or simply relax at the end of a long day. By the simplest of definitions, a sauna is a high-temperature heated room designed for you to sweat out your troubles and relax. Although there are modern infrared saunas that don’t require a heating element, traditional saunas utilize hot stones to provide the dry therapeutic heat that makes them so beloved.

First developed by the Finns as a way to stay warm during the long winter months, today saunas are used as a means to reduce stress, aid in muscle recovery and lower the risk of chronic illness. A sauna may seem like a luxury, but its small footprint and minimal requirements make them an easy addition to your home.

If you’re contemplating adding a steam room to your home or property, read on for a few helpful tips and a slew of inspiring ideas to get you started.

1. Expand Your Bathroom Regiment

@mustalatoturussa

If you’re not sure where exactly to put your home sauna, consider adding it to your bathroom where your shower is nearby for a post-sweat rinse. Not only is it conveniently placed, but it will also help turn your bathing space into an at-home spa.

2. Off the Shelf

@beautyluxuryspa

While a custom sauna is a luxurious addition to any home, there are also great prefabricated options out there like this two-seater sauna from Beauty Luxury Spa. Prefabricated saunas come in all shapes and sizes and are easy to assemble and install so you can have that home spa experience without the cost and time of having a custom sauna built.

3. Create an Outdoor Oasis

Heartwood Saunas

While a sauna is a great addition to your home’s interior, it can also be a lovely outdoor oasis like this custom wood-fired sauna by Heartwood Saunas. Place your sauna in your backyard near a pool or hot tub for the full spa experience, or tuck it away for a more remote retreat.

4. Give Yourself a View

DEISL.COM - Sauna & Wellness

What could be more relaxing than sitting in your sauna and looking out over a lovely forest or lake? Adding a glass wall or picture window is a great way to brighten up your serene space. If you don’t have a picturesque view, consider a skylight to bring in a bit of natural light to your sauna experience.

5. Take a Breather

Tina Tervo, Denizen Works Ltd.

Although saunas are all about the heat, giving yourself a place to take a break from the heat is definitely recommended. This mobile sauna by Denizen Works makes space for a covered porch and chair to sit, cool down and enjoy the view after a sweat session or before heading back in to warm up.

6. Keep Things Woodsy

@brianwolf7artist, @myshrine_designs

Saunas traditionally have wood interiors because wood doesn’t retain as much heat as other materials like stone and tile, making it more comfortable to sit on in a heated space. While cedar is most commonly used, other wood species like pine also make for great interiors like the one shown in the photo above.

7. Mix Up Materials

DEISL.COM - Sauna & Wellness

Although wood is the traditional material for saunas, don’t be afraid to mix and match other materials to add character to your space. This sauna features a concrete wall that will stay nice and toasty.

8. Lighten Up

Andrew Nehlig, Sauna House

For that modern Scandinavian aesthetic, use a lighter tone of wood or opt for planks with more subtle wood grain and less visible knots. Bleached or white-washed planks also make for a modern serene interior.

9 . Add a Glow

DEISL.COM - Sauna & Wellness

Although some may prefer a darker interior for their sauna experience, lighting can add an extra level of spa ambiance. Consider using soft dimmable LED lights installed in the furniture to illuminate your path or place them along the ceiling to wash light down the walls.

10. High-Contrast Cave

@_sanna_kuu

Just because a sauna is toasty inside doesn’t mean it can’t have a cool cave-like design. If you prefer a darker color palette opt for an all-black interior or pair those blonde benches with black walls for high-contrast minimalism.

11. Gather Round

Native Dreamer Photography, Sauna House

While some prefer a solo sauna experience, they can make for an ideal place to gather and relax with family and friends. If you’re hoping to accommodate more than one or two folks in your home sauna add an extra tier or two of seating so everyone has space to lounge.

12. Why Be a Square?

DEISL.COM - Sauna & Wellness

One of the best things about a sauna is that it can be as large or small as you desire. Make the most of every nook and cranny and have a custom sauna fitted to your home like this refined design by DEISL Sauna & Wellness.

13. Tailor to Your Needs

@kotimustaherukka / Mia-Maria.

Although many saunas have built-in benches, you can also opt for more flexible wood furniture pieces to tailor your sauna to your precise needs. Consider adding a wider than a typical bench or laid-back lounge chair. Keep pillows, ballusts or other supports nearby to further enhance your comfort and keep your head and shoulders well supported.

