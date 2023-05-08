13 Apps That Will Pay You Just To Go on a Walk

Walking has many health benefits — it can keep you in shape and lower your stress levels. Plus, it’s easy, requires little equipment and can be done almost anywhere.

Explore: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Read: How To Build Your Savings From Scratch

But did you know you can make money doing it?

Best Apps That Will Pay You To Walk

You might be wondering “How can I get paid for walking?” or “What app pays the most for walking?” There are many walking apps that will reward you for your steps — and, in some cases, other types of exercise — with charitable donations, discounts, gift cards and more. How’s that for even more motivation to get moving? But before you lace up your sneakers, download one of these apps and get rewarded for walking.

1. Evidation

Evidation is an app that can track your activity and reward you with points for things like walking, biking, running, swimming, etc. You can earn up to 80 points a day for these activities. To track your activities, Evidation connects with apps like Fitbit, Garmin, Google Fit, MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, Runkeeper, Samsung Health and more.

You can also get points for logging food, weighing yourself, meditating and tracking your sleep. You can get six points each for up to five activities.

Healthcare partners like the American College of Cardiology Foundation, Merck, Lilly and the Digital Medicine Society are working with Evidation to conduct research on the app, so users have the option to participate in research studies and surveys. You’ll earn points for this as well.

Once you’ve accrued 10,000 points, you can redeem them for a $10 reward. You can also donate your reward to charity.

Take Our Poll: What Are You Worth to Your Company?

2. Charity Miles

Charity Miles is an app that pays you to walk. More than that, it lets you turn your walking, running or biking miles into charitable donations. You need to be sponsored, either by friends and family, by the corporate sponsor(s) of your charity, by companies that sponsor their employees through Charity Miles’ Employee Empowerment Program or by Charity Miles’ corporate sponsorship fund.

Charity Miles has a large group of charities you can choose from to receive donations from the miles you walk, run or bike. There are health-related charities, like the Alzheimer’s Association, Back on My Feet, the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation, the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, March of Dimes and more. There are also other charities like the World Wildlife Federation, Habitat for Humanity and the ASPCA.

3. HealthyWage

HealthyWage lets you win cash for weight loss challenges. You can build your own challenge or participate in one of the challenges that’s already set up, like Jillian Michaels’ HealthyWager Challenge. Participants pay an entry fee and those fees become the prize after HealthyWage takes 25% off the top.

Some challenges are for weight loss, but if you’re just looking to increase your steps, there are walking challenges too. And you can create a challenge of your own if you have a group of people who want to sign up.

4. PK Rewards

PK Rewards let you earn coins for your workout, whether it’s walking, running, biking, swimming or any other workout. You get a score for every workout that’s based on the amount of effort you put in, so the harder and longer you work out, the more coins you earn. You can redeem your coins for rewards, including gift cards and merchandise from Starbucks, Southwest Airlines, Walt Disney World, Airbnb, Amazon and more.

5. Paceline

Paceline rewards you for having active minutes as determined by your Apple Watch, Garmin or Fitbit. When you are moving and your heart rate is elevated, you are accruing active minutes. The goal is to have 150 active minutes per week, but no more than 50 per day will be counted. The idea here is that you want to be active throughout the week, so you can’t just load up on the active minutes on Saturday if you’ve spent the rest of the week on the couch.

Each week you meet your goal of 150 active minutes, you can choose a prize. Many of the prizes are discounts on health-related products or services, but a $1 Amazon gift card is often in the mix as well.

Paceline also has a credit card that provides rewards for meeting your goal and maintaining a streak of weekly goals. You can get reimbursed for the purchase of an Apple Watch, and increase the amount of cashback you get on purchases.

6. StepBet

StepBet lets you bet on yourself to reach your fitness goals. You place a bet — amounts can vary, but $40 is a common bet — on a specific game. Most games last for six weeks. You select your source of steps, and the app calculates your goal based on your historic data. Depending on the game, your goal may stay the same for all six weeks, or it may gradually increase. You’ll have Active and Power Goals, and you’ll need to meet both of them.

StepBet takes 15% of the bets placed off the top, but they guarantee that you won’t lose money if you reach your goal. So even if everybody reaches their goal, you’ll still get at least your original bet back.

7. Winwalk

Winwalk is another app that pays you to walk. If you’re looking for a basic pedometer, Winwalk will track your steps and reward you with gift cards when you reach your step goals. This app is for Android phones only and offers no frills, no bells and whistles — you just walk and win gift cards.

8. LifeCoin

You can earn LifeCoins for walking, which you can then exchange for gift cards and merchandise. You can earn Amazon, Lululemon, iTunes or Paypal gift cards, Apple merchandise like Apple Watches and iPhones, and more. LifeCoin is available for Apple and Android.

9. Fit For Bucks

Fit For Bucks is an app you connect to your Apple Watch or activity tracker. It counts your steps and gives you points. You can redeem your points for things like free coffee, discounts on fitness classes, a massage or even wine or dessert to go with your dinner — although that seems a little bit counter-intuitive.

10. One Million Steps

This app doesn’t put money in your pocket, but it does donate to charity based on your steps. Join the National Walking Challenge that starts in January and walk 10,000 steps a day for 100 days — that’s 500 miles! Support any of the available charities and raise money while you walk.

11. Miles

With the Miles app, you’ll automatically earn points for every walk you take. Miles can be redeemed for gift cards, donations, raffles, and other products and services from brands like Walmart, Starbucks, Target, Sam’s Club and Amazon.

12. Paidtogo

Track your walks with the Paidtogo app to earn cash rewards. You can earn up to 10 cents per mile and up to $75 per month just for your steps. The is subscription based, so you do have to walk to make the membership fees worth it. You can buy in with a monthly, quarterly or yearly subscription.

13. Sweatcoin

Sweatcoin is a free app that allows you to earn coins for your steps, which you can then redeem for goods and services, or donate to charity. Available goods and services include iPhones, Apple Watches, yoga classes and more

Final Take

Downloading an app that pays you to walk won’t make you rich. In fact, you should probably count on keeping your day job. But if it’s a little extra motivation you’re looking for — if you need that extra push to go for a walk or jog when you really don’t feel like it — one of these apps might provide just the incentive you need to get and stay fit. And the gift card or discount is really just a bonus.

More From GOBankingRates

Gabrielle Olya contributed to the reporting for this article.

www.getmiles.com

www.paidtogo.com/how_it_works

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 13 Apps That Will Pay You Just To Go on a Walk

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.