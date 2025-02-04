13 Analysts Have This To Say About DocuSign

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 13 analysts have published ratings on DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the last three months.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 5 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 5 1 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 1 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $99.69, a high estimate of $124.00, and a low estimate of $70.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 32.78% increase from the previous average price target of $75.08.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive DocuSign is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $124.00 $124.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Buy $113.00 $87.00 Josh Baer Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $97.00 $62.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Neutral $100.00 $60.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $90.00 $57.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $70.00 $50.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $90.00 $60.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Buy $115.00 $95.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $124.00 $108.00 William Power Baird Raises Neutral $100.00 $59.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Raises Underweight $70.00 $50.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Buy $95.00 $80.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $108.00 $84.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to DocuSign. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of DocuSign compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for DocuSign's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Docusign offers Agreement Cloud, a broad cloud-based software suite that enables users to automate the agreement process and provide legally binding e-signatures from nearly any device. The company was founded in 2003 and completed its initial public offering in May 2018.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: DocuSign's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 October, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.77%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: DocuSign's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.27%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): DocuSign's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.16%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): DocuSign's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.66%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: DocuSign's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.07, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

