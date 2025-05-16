13 Analysts Have This To Say About Analog Devices

13 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 4 3 0 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 0 1 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Analog Devices and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $248.31, accompanied by a high estimate of $300.00 and a low estimate of $155.00. This current average has decreased by 2.24% from the previous average price target of $254.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Analog Devices among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rick Schafer Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $265.00 $225.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Lowers Buy $295.00 $300.00 Jay Goldberg Seaport Global Announces Sell $155.00 - Tom O'Malley Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $170.00 $240.00 Tore Svanberg Stifel Lowers Buy $225.00 $275.00 Christopher Danely Citigroup Lowers Buy $235.00 $265.00 Rick Schafer Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $270.00 $245.00 William Stein Truist Securities Raises Hold $248.00 $230.00 Harlan Sur JP Morgan Raises Overweight $300.00 $280.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Raises Buy $300.00 $275.00 Joe Quatrochi Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $240.00 $220.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $250.00 $248.00 David Williams Benchmark Raises Buy $275.00 $245.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Analog Devices. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Analog Devices. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Analog Devices compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Analog Devices compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Analog Devices's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Analog Devices's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Analog Devices analyst ratings.

Delving into Analog Devices's Background

Analog Devices is a leading analog, mixed-signal, and digital-signal processing chipmaker. The firm has a significant market share lead in converter chips, which are used to translate analog signals to digital and vice versa. The company serves tens of thousands of customers; more than half of its chip sales are to industrial and automotive end markets. ADI's chips are also incorporated into wireless infrastructure equipment.

Analog Devices: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Analog Devices's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 January, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -3.56%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Analog Devices's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 16.15%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Analog Devices's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.11%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.81%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Analog Devices's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.22.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ADI

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform Outperform May 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Seaport Global Initiates Coverage On Sell

View More Analyst Ratings for ADI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.