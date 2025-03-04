13 Analysts Have This To Say About AbbVie

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 13 analysts have published ratings on AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 5 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 3 4 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $213.08, a high estimate of $239.00, and a low estimate of $190.00. Marking an increase of 2.44%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $208.00.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive AbbVie. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tim Anderson B of A Securities Raises Neutral $223.00 $200.00 Geoff Meacham Citigroup Raises Buy $215.00 $205.00 Srikripa Devarakonda Truist Securities Raises Buy $217.00 $211.00 Navin Jacob UBS Raises Neutral $190.00 $181.00 Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $210.00 $195.00 Terence Flynn Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $239.00 $224.00 Gary Nachman Raymond James Raises Outperform $220.00 $218.00 Vamil Divan Guggenheim Raises Buy $214.00 $212.00 Evan David Seigerman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $215.00 $208.00 Geoff Meacham Citigroup Lowers Buy $205.00 $215.00 Srikripa Devarakonda Truist Securities Lowers Buy $211.00 $215.00 Christopher Raymond Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $220.00 $212.00 Tim Anderson B of A Securities Announces Neutral $191.00 -

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a pharmaceutical firm with a strong exposure to immunology (with Humira, Skyrizi, and Rinvoq) and oncology (with Imbruvica and Venclexta). The company was spun off from Abbott in early 2013. The 2020 acquisition of Allergan added several new products and drugs in aesthetics (including Botox).

Financial Milestones: AbbVie's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining AbbVie's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.6% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.21%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): AbbVie's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.68%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): AbbVie's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.02%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: AbbVie's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 20.19, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

