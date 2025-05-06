13 Analysts Assess Principal Financial Group: What You Need To Know

In the latest quarter, 13 analysts provided ratings for Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 4 7 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 4 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 2 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $79.85, a high estimate of $95.00, and a low estimate of $65.00. Highlighting a 1.24% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $80.85.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Principal Financial Group among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $67.00 $65.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $86.00 $88.00 John Nadel UBS Lowers Neutral $80.00 $93.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $69.00 $68.00 Alex Scott Barclays Lowers Underweight $76.00 $80.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $68.00 $74.00 Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $65.00 $77.00 John Nadel UBS Raises Neutral $93.00 $87.00 John Barnidge Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $95.00 $93.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $74.00 $69.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $92.00 $90.00 John Barnidge Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $93.00 $90.00 Alex Scott Barclays Raises Underweight $80.00 $77.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Principal Financial Group. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Principal Financial Group. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Principal Financial Group compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Principal Financial Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Principal Financial Group's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Principal Financial Group's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Principal Financial Group analyst ratings.

Discovering Principal Financial Group: A Closer Look

Principal Financial Group Inc is a financial services provider. It offers various financial products and services including retirement, asset management, and workplace benefits and protection solutions to individuals and institutional clients. The company, along with its subsidiaries, operates in the following reportable segments; Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection. Maximum revenue is generated from the Retirement and Income Solutions segment which provides workplace savings and retirement solutions, banking, trust and custodial services, individual variable annuities (including RILAs), pension risk transfer, and investment services to businesses, their employees, and other individuals.

Breaking Down Principal Financial Group's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Principal Financial Group's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -8.82%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Principal Financial Group's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.3%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Principal Financial Group's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.43%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Principal Financial Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.02%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Principal Financial Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.39, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PFG

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Underweight Underweight Apr 2025 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Market Perform Market Perform Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Neutral Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for PFG

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.