13 Analysts Assess Johnson Controls Intl: What You Need To Know

Analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 13 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 3 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $103.54, a high estimate of $130.00, and a low estimate of $85.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 12.08% from the previous average price target of $92.38.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Johnson Controls Intl. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $100.00 $90.00 Joe Ritchie Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $116.00 $103.00 Joe O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $130.00 $100.00 Amit Mehrotra UBS Raises Buy $116.00 $103.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Overweight $98.00 $81.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $90.00 $85.00 Nicole Deblase Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $112.00 $101.00 Chris Snyder Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $115.00 $105.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $98.00 $82.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $96.00 $90.00 Joe O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $100.00 $82.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Raises Neutral $90.00 $84.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Lowers Neutral $85.00 $95.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Johnson Controls Intl. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Johnson Controls Intl compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Johnson Controls Intl's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Johnson Controls Intl's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Johnson Controls manufactures, installs, and services commercial HVAC systems, building management platforms and controls, fire and security solutions, and industrial refrigeration units. Commercial HVAC and fire and security each account for approximately 45% of sales, while industrial refrigeration and other solutions account for the remaining 10% of revenue. In fiscal 2024, Johnson Controls generated nearly $23 billion in pro forma revenue.

Johnson Controls Intl: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Johnson Controls Intl's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 1.41%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Johnson Controls Intl's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.42%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.02%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Johnson Controls Intl's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.13%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Johnson Controls Intl's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.63, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

