13 Analysts Assess CME Group: What You Need To Know

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 6 4 2 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 4 3 1 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 1 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for CME Group, revealing an average target of $276.38, a high estimate of $305.00, and a low estimate of $211.00. Observing a 4.33% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $264.92.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive CME Group. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Owen Lau Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $300.00 $282.00 Alex Kramm UBS Raises Buy $305.00 $290.00 Mike Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $304.00 $301.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $273.00 $265.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $211.00 $223.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $283.00 $279.00 Owen Lau Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $279.00 $269.00 Patrick Moley Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $301.00 $263.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $283.00 $275.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $279.00 $263.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $269.00 $269.00 Craig Siegenthaler B of A Securities Raises Underperform $219.00 $200.00 Patrick O'Shaughnessy Raymond James Announces Outperform $287.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to CME Group. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of CME Group compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of CME Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of CME Group's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into CME Group's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into CME Group's Background

Based in Chicago, CME Group operates exchanges giving investors, suppliers, and businesses the ability to trade futures and derivatives based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign currencies, energy, metals, and commodities. The Chicago Mercantile Exchange was founded in 1898 and in 2002 completed its IPO. Since then, CME Group has consolidated parts of the industry by merging with crosstown rival CBOT Holdings in 2007 before acquiring Nymex Holdings in 2008 and NEX in 2018. In addition, the company has a 27% stake in S&P Dow Jones Indices, making the Chicago Mercantile Exchange the exclusive venue to trade and clear S&P futures contracts. Through CME's acquisition of NEX, it also expanded into cash foreign exchange, fixed-income trading, and collateral optimization.

CME Group: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: CME Group's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 10.38%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: CME Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 57.49%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): CME Group's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.53%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): CME Group's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.64%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.13.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

