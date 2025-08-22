12.7% of MGNR Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF (MGNR) shows an impressive 12.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Chemours Co (Symbol: CC), which makes up 1.50% of the American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF (MGNR), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,827,638 worth of CC, making it the #31 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CC:
CC — last trade: $14.15 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/19/2025
|Shane Hostetter
|Chief Financial Officer
|4,450
|$11.28
|$50,196
|06/03/2025
|Damian Gumpel
|See Remarks
|21,222
|$9.49
|$201,376
|08/08/2025
|Denise Dignam
|President & CEO
|4,068
|$12.06
|$49,060
And Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF), the #34 largest holding among components of the American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF (MGNR), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,444,104 worth of CLF, which represents approximately 1.30% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CLF is detailed in the table below:
CLF — last trade: $10.07 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/28/2025
|Jane M. Cronin
|Director
|10,000
|$10.56
|$105,606
|02/28/2025
|Keith Koci
|EVP & President, CC Services
|9,500
|$10.81
|$102,742
|03/10/2025
|John T. Baldwin
|Director
|4,000
|$8.70
|$34,800
