12.7% of MGNR Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

August 22, 2025 — 10:12 am EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF (MGNR) shows an impressive 12.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Chemours Co (Symbol: CC), which makes up 1.50% of the American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF (MGNR), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,827,638 worth of CC, making it the #31 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CC:

CC — last trade: $14.15 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/19/2025 Shane Hostetter Chief Financial Officer 4,450 $11.28 $50,196
06/03/2025 Damian Gumpel See Remarks 21,222 $9.49 $201,376
08/08/2025 Denise Dignam President & CEO 4,068 $12.06 $49,060

And Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF), the #34 largest holding among components of the American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF (MGNR), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,444,104 worth of CLF, which represents approximately 1.30% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CLF is detailed in the table below:

CLF — last trade: $10.07 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/28/2025 Jane M. Cronin Director 10,000 $10.56 $105,606
02/28/2025 Keith Koci EVP & President, CC Services 9,500 $10.81 $102,742
03/10/2025 John T. Baldwin Director 4,000 $8.70 $34,800

