12.6% of QABA Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) shows an impressive 12.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
CVB Financial Corp (Symbol: CVBF), which makes up 1.39% of the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,460,676 worth of CVBF, making it the #22 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CVBF:
CVBF — last trade: $17.11 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/30/2024
|David F. Farnsworth
|EVP & CCO
|1,100
|$16.41
|$18,051
|06/17/2024
|George A. Borba Jr.
|Director
|38,810
|$15.99
|$620,593
And HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (Symbol: HTBI), the #82 largest holding among components of the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $367,625 worth of HTBI, which represents approximately 0.35% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HTBI is detailed in the table below:
HTBI — last trade: $34.13 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/04/2024
|Dwight L. Jacobs
|Director
|545
|$27.60
|$15,042
|07/30/2024
|Kevin M. Nunley
|EVP and Chief Credit Officer
|600
|$34.72
|$20,832
