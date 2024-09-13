News & Insights

12.6% of QABA Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

September 13, 2024 — 10:26 am EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) shows an impressive 12.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

CVB Financial Corp (Symbol: CVBF), which makes up 1.39% of the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,460,676 worth of CVBF, making it the #22 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CVBF:

CVBF — last trade: $17.11 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
04/30/2024 David F. Farnsworth EVP & CCO 1,100 $16.41 $18,051
06/17/2024 George A. Borba Jr. Director 38,810 $15.99 $620,593

And HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (Symbol: HTBI), the #82 largest holding among components of the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $367,625 worth of HTBI, which represents approximately 0.35% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HTBI is detailed in the table below:

HTBI — last trade: $34.13 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
06/04/2024 Dwight L. Jacobs Director 545 $27.60 $15,042
07/30/2024 Kevin M. Nunley EVP and Chief Credit Officer 600 $34.72 $20,832

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

