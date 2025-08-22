1248 Management Ramps Up Its Position in Tesla

Key Points The investment firm added 16,443 shares of Tesla stock at an estimated trade price of $4.94 million.

The transaction represented 1.8% of 13F reportable AUM.

1248 Management's post-trade Tesla stake now stands at 18,754 shares, valued at $5.96 million, as of June 30.

Tesla now comprises 2.2% of the fund's 13F assets, up from 0.26% at the end of the first quarter.

An SEC filing dated August 15, 2025, shows 1248 Management, LLC increased its Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) holding by 16,443 shares. The estimated transaction value, based on the period's average share price, is approximately $4.94 million. After the trade, the fund's total Tesla position rose to 18,754 shares, valued at $5.96 million.

What else to know

Tesla now accounts for 2.2% of 1248 Management's 13F reportable assets.

Top holdings after the filing:

Palmer Square Capital BDC: $42.49 million (15.7% of AUM) Amazon: $18.74 million (6.9% of AUM) Alphabet: $16.83 million (6.2% of AUM) Microsoft: $16.35 million (6.0% of AUM) JPMorgan Chase: $12.81 million (4.7% of AUM)

As of August 18, 2025, Tesla shares were trading at $335.16, up 50.5% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 35.5 percentage points.

Tesla's forward P/E (FY1) is 135.87; EV/EBITDA (TTM) stands at 76.8; and has a 5-year revenue CAGR of 31.8%, as of August 19, 2025. The stock is trading 30.2% below its 52-week high.

Company Overview

Metric Value Market Capitalization $1081.1 billion Revenue (TTM) $97.729 billion Net Income (TTM) $5.92 billion One-Year Price Change 50.5%

Company Snapshot

Tesla offers electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems, and related services;

Operates a direct-to-consumer sales model, generating income through vehicle sales, leasing, energy solutions, regulatory credits, and after-sales services.

Serves individual consumers, businesses, utilities, and commercial clients globally, with a strong presence in the United States and China.

Foolish take

1248 Management's acquisition of Tesla stock makes perfect sense. According to the assumptions outlined above, the new position moves its Tesla holding from about 0.22% of its holdings to 2.2%. For reference, Tesla's current weighting in the S&P 500 index is about 1.8%, so you could argue that 1248 Management moved from a significantly underweight position to a slightly overweight one.

I think this is a good move. Tesla is undoubtedly a risky stock, as most of its value lies in its robotaxi and full self-driving (FSD) software, and both are far from their final destination right now. The company is slowly rolling out its robotaxi service, but as of the time of writing, it's only available in parts of Austin and San Francisco, and there is a safety person in the car in both locales. Meanwhile, unsupervised FSD is still not available to the public.

That said, if Tesla gets both these technologies into a commercially viable stage, the upside potential from generating a long-term stream of revenue from robotaxis and unsupervised FSD software sales is significant. Tesla stock contains risk, but it also contains reward, and that makes it a good part of a balanced or growth investor's portfolio.

The company has its doubters, but no other automotive company is anything close to Tesla's potential advantages in the robotaxi market. That counts for something, and 1248 Management probably agrees.

Glossary

13F reportable assets: Assets that investment managers must report quarterly to the SEC if they exceed $100 million in U.S. securities.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a fund or firm.

Quarterly average price: The average price of a security over a three-month reporting period.

Stake: The total amount of ownership or interest a fund or investor holds in a particular company.

Forward P/E (FY1): Price-to-earnings ratio using forecasted earnings for the next fiscal year.

EV/EBITDA (TTM): Enterprise value divided by earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization for the trailing twelve months.

CAGR: Compound annual growth rate; the mean annual growth rate of an investment over a specified time period longer than one year.

Direct-to-consumer sales model: A business approach where products are sold directly to customers, bypassing third-party retailers or dealers.

Regulatory credits: Tradable credits earned by companies for meeting environmental or other government standards, which can be sold to other firms.

Trailing twelve months (TTM):The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

