12.2% of FINX Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) shows an impressive 12.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN), which makes up 4.14% of the Global X FinTech ETF (FINX), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $8,404,450 worth of GPN, making it the #9 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at GPN:
GPN — last trade: $80.25 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/07/2025
|Patricia A. Watson
|Director
|1,331
|$75.06
|$99,905
|12/11/2025
|Robert H. B. Baldwin Jr.
|Director
|13,392
|$81.16
|$1,086,867
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Cheap Energy Shares
BGS Insider Buying
Institutional Holders of OZ
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.