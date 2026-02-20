Markets
12.2% of FINX Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

February 20, 2026 — 09:31 am EST

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) shows an impressive 12.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN), which makes up 4.14% of the Global X FinTech ETF (FINX), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $8,404,450 worth of GPN, making it the #9 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at GPN:

GPN — last trade: $80.25 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/07/2025 Patricia A. Watson Director 1,331 $75.06 $99,905
12/11/2025 Robert H. B. Baldwin Jr. Director 13,392 $81.16 $1,086,867

