12.0% of DGRS Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) shows an impressive 12.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Silgan Holdings Inc (Symbol: SLGN), which makes up 1.18% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,207,479 worth of SLGN, making it the #21 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SLGN:

SLGN — last trade: $42.75 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 10/31/2025 Adam J. Greenlee President and CEO 7,000 $38.19 $267,298 11/07/2025 Kimberly Irene Ulmer SVP & Chief Accounting Officer 1,000 $38.11 $38,110

And Energizer Holdings Inc (Symbol: ENR), the #32 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,334,954 worth of ENR, which represents approximately 0.94% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ENR is detailed in the table below:

ENR — last trade: $21.24 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/02/2025 Mark Stephen Lavigne President and CEO 10,000 $17.11 $171,100 12/02/2025 Benjamin J. Angelette Chief Administrative Officer 1,000 $17.14 $17,140 12/02/2025 Donal L. Mulligan Director 15,000 $17.40 $261,000

