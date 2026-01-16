12.0% of DGRS Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) shows an impressive 12.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Silgan Holdings Inc (Symbol: SLGN), which makes up 1.18% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,207,479 worth of SLGN, making it the #21 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SLGN:
SLGN — last trade: $42.75 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|10/31/2025
|Adam J. Greenlee
|President and CEO
|7,000
|$38.19
|$267,298
|11/07/2025
|Kimberly Irene Ulmer
|SVP & Chief Accounting Officer
|1,000
|$38.11
|$38,110
And Energizer Holdings Inc (Symbol: ENR), the #32 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,334,954 worth of ENR, which represents approximately 0.94% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ENR is detailed in the table below:
ENR — last trade: $21.24 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/02/2025
|Mark Stephen Lavigne
|President and CEO
|10,000
|$17.11
|$171,100
|12/02/2025
|Benjamin J. Angelette
|Chief Administrative Officer
|1,000
|$17.14
|$17,140
|12/02/2025
|Donal L. Mulligan
|Director
|15,000
|$17.40
|$261,000
