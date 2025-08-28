12 Stocks Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Has Been Loading Up On in 2025

Key Points Berkshire Hathaway was a net seller of stocks in the first half, but this was because of two big stock sales.

Berkshire added six new stocks to its portfolio in the second quarter of 2025.

Warren Buffett and his team also added to six existing positions.

10 stocks we like better than Berkshire Hathaway ›

Warren Buffett has been a net seller of stocks in 2025. In other words, the volume of stock sales in Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) closely watched stock portfolio exceeded the amount spent on new purchases.

However, that doesn't tell the full story. Specifically, the only reason Berkshire was a net seller of stocks in the first half of 2025 is that the conglomerate executed large sales of both Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) to trim two of its largest positions.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Other than these two moves, Berkshire was rather active when it came to buying stocks. This was especially true in the second quarter, which saw a half-dozen new positions added to Berkshire's portfolio, as well as some large additions.

I won't keep you in suspense. In all, Berkshire added six new positions to its stock portfolio during the first half of 2025 and added shares to six existing investments. Here's a rundown of the dozen stocks that Warren Buffett and his team have been loading up on in 2025.

Stocks Warren Buffett added to Berkshire's portfolio in 2025

The second quarter was by far the more active period for Buffett and his team, and although Berkshire was a net seller of stocks throughout the first half of 2025 because of the large dispositions I mentioned earlier, several new stocks have been added to the portfolio. Here's a rundown of what they are:

Stocks Warren Buffett has added to in 2025

There's another category of "Buffett buys" to consider -- stocks Berkshire already owned but has added to. And there are a few notable names in this category. Some are relatively new positions that were started within the past year or so that Berkshire seems to be building over time. Others are long-held positions that Berkshire decided to buy more of. Here's the full rundown:

Which are the best opportunities for you?

It's worth pointing out that we don't know why Buffett and his team have been buying shares of these stocks, or even if it was Buffett himself who pulled the trigger. It's likely Buffett was involved in the larger investments, but smaller positions these days are often originated by one of Berkshire's investment managers, Ted Weschler or Todd Combs.

We also don't know exactly when these purchases were made. For example, were the second quarter purchases made when the market briefly dipped into bear market territory in April, or after the S&P 500 rocketed to new highs in June? A stock that was "cheap" at the beginning of the second quarter could be a lot less attractive now.

Having said that, this activity shows areas of the market where Buffett is finding value this year. And while it's not a great idea to buy any stock just because a billionaire did, even if that billionaire is Warren Buffett, Berkshire's investment activity can be a good source of ideas for your owninvestment researchprocess.

Should you invest $1,000 in Berkshire Hathaway right now?

Before you buy stock in Berkshire Hathaway, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Berkshire Hathaway wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $661,220!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,114,162!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,069% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 25, 2025

Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Matt Frankel has positions in Bank of America, Berkshire Hathaway, and Sirius XM. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Berkshire Hathaway, Chevron, D.R. Horton, Domino's Pizza, and Lennar. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Brands, Heico, and UnitedHealth Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.