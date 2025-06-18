Personal Finance

The 12 States That Would Be Hardest Hit by Medicaid Cuts

One of the most significant pieces of legislation of President Donald Trump’s second administration, the proposed One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), is a massive budget reconciliation bill designed to prolong many of the major facets of Trump’s Tax Cuts and Jobs Act from 2017, which are set to otherwise expire this year.

One of the many ways in which the OBBBA could impact ordinary Americans is through its proposed Medicaid cuts — a fact that has helped stall the OBBBA in the Senate after passing in the House. A dozen states are poised to suffer the most from the Medicaid cuts if the bill becomes law.

What Are the Proposed Changes to Medicaid?

One of the many provisions of the OBBBA is to implement stricter Medicaid eligibility requirements — such as new verification requirements, the prohibition of Medicaid for gender-affirming care, the prohibition of Medicaid funding any nonprofits that assist in abortion procedures or care and forces Medicaid recipients who live above the poverty line to pay more for their coverage.

States That Could Be Hardest Hit by Medicaid Cuts

Currently, there are 12 states in America that will be most vulnerable to Medicaid cuts as featured in the OBBBA. Those states have what are known as “trigger laws” — policies in place in which Medicaid expansion would either be scaled back, end entirely if federal funding for Medicaid is cut or cause reviews that could result in the cut benefits or elimination of expansions, per HealthInsurance.org. Those states are:

  • Arizona
  • Arkansas
  • Idaho
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Iowa
  • Montana
  • New Hampshire
  • New Mexico
  • North Carolina
  • Utah
  • Virginia

It remains to be seen if Senate Republicans will reconcile all of the various provisions of the OBBBA, but President Donald Trump has given them a July 4 deadline to get it done. Were it to pass, the OBBBA could have a devastating effect upon Medicaid, most especially in the 12 states above.

