12 Items Retirees Should Buy at Dollar Tree Before Fall Ends

Retirees save more money than they may realize by buying fall and holiday essentials from Dollar Tree. Our 12 recommended items include a wide range of health and wellness, apparel and seasonal products, with the total spend amounting to just $28.50.

From room spray to slippers, here’s what retirees should buy from Dollar Tree before fall ends.

Brown Sugar Vanilla Linen and Room Spray

Price: $1.50

If you spot a bottle of brown sugar vanilla scented room spray at your local Dollar Tree, add it to your shopping cart ASAP.

This popular air freshener is perfectly suited for use throughout the fall (and winter) months and is much cheaper than name brands.

Rust Leaf Charger Plate

Price: $1.50

Accent holiday table settings with a stylish charger plate. Each plate measures at 13 inches and has a rust leaf design, which makes it look so much more expensive than its $1.50 price tag.

Wooden Lazy Susan

Price: $7

Retirees get plenty of bang for their buck with the wooden lazy Susan. Available in three festive fall prints, these lazy Susans can be used for everything from crafting wreaths to decorative centerpieces.

Sherpa Plush Pumpkin Decorations

Price: $1.50

Don’t miss your chance to shop for sherpa plush pumpkin decorations at Dollar Tree. Each fuzzy pumpkin has a gold-accented vine and is available in a variety of rich colors. Use them for your fall crafting projects or as a decorative bowl filler.

Snugadoo Adult Soft Socks

Price: $1.50

Cozy up in a pair of Snugadoo soft socks as the seasons start changing. These socks fit adults and come in pink, purple, gray and blue. Choose your favorite color or stock up on several without worrying you’ll break the bank.

Ladies Classic Scuff Slippers

Price: $5

Dollar Tree now carries slippers! These new arrivals feature a slip-on design and a faux fur lining.

At $5 per pair, they’re also slightly cheaper than similar slippers sold at Five Below, which retail online for anywhere from $5.55 to $7.

ProSilk Body Aloe Vera Moisturizing Lotion

Price: $1.25

Keep skin hydrated and refreshed with ProSilk body moisturizing lotion. This formula contains aloe vera and Vitamin E and is recommended for daily use with all skin types.

Freegells Citrus Cough Drops

Price: $1.25

Swap out name brand Vitamin C cough drops in favor of the Freegells brand. Each 30-count bag comes out to paying just four cents per drop — a fantastic value.

Premier Just Chenille Deep Emerald Yarn

Price: $1.25

Knitting hats, sweaters or scarves as holiday presents this year? Add seasonal colors, like Premier Just Chenille deep emerald yarn, into your yarn rotation.

For just $1.25, shoppers receive 65 yards worth of yarn, which reviewers praise for its quality and being easy to work with.

Luminessence White Taper Candles

Price: $1.25

Fill your home with the warm glow of Luminessence white taper candles.

“These candles burn completely and evenly. The price is the main reason I buy them at the Dollar Tree,” wrote Deborah P in a five-star review.

Christmas House Wire-Edged Holiday Ribbon

Price: $1.50

It’s never too early to shop for holiday ribbon! Available in six patterns, this wire-edged ribbon can be used for everything from crafting bows for holiday wreaths to stylishly wrapping gifts.

Christmas House Tinsel Garland

Price: $4

We did a little online sleuthing to see how much 12 feet of tinsel garland is going for online and were surprised by the results. At home improvement stores like Ace Hardware and Home Depot, shoppers can anticipate spending anywhere from $10 to $15 (or more) on similarly styled garland.

Pocket the savings and shop green or red garland for less at Dollar Tree instead. Your holiday budget will thank you!

Editor’s note: Prices and availability are accurate as of October 7, 2025, and are subject to change.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 12 Items Retirees Should Buy at Dollar Tree Before Fall Ends

