12 Cities a Couple Can Live On Minimum Wage in Virginia

The cost of living in Virginia is, overall, on par with the national average, according to RentCafe. But there are areas where the cost of living is higher. For example, the cost of healthcare is 1% higher, the cost of housing is 2% higher and the monthly cost of utilities is 3% higher. Additionally, some cities in Virginia are far pricier than others; for example, the cost of living in Arlington is 36% higher than the national average.

No matter which state you live in, getting by on minimum wage is challenging. The 2025 minimum wage in Virginia is $12.41. If you have a standard 40-hour workweek, your annual earnings would be $25,728. In a country where the median annual salary is $66,621.80, that’s just not much to work with. Frugality will be critical and you’ll need to live in an exceptionally affordable city. For those on their own, you’ll likely fall short, but if you’re partnered up with someone else who makes minimum wage, it’s doable.

A new study from GOBankingRates analyzed cities in Virginia to find the places where a couple can live on minimum wage incomes.

12. Bluefield

Livability: 59

59 Single-family home average value: $128,099

$128,099 Total annual cost of living for homeowners: $31,492

$31,492 Annual leftover savings for one minimum-wage earner: -$5,680

-$5,680 Annual leftover savings for two minimum-wage earners: $20,133

11. Bassett

Livability: 67

67 Single-family home average value: $121,337

$121,337 Total annual cost of living for homeowners: $31,201

$31,201 Annual leftover savings for one minimum-wage earner: -$5,388

-$5,388 Annual leftover savings for two minimum-wage earners: $20,424

10. South Boston

Livability: 75

75 Single-family home average value: $133,505

$133,505 Total annual cost of living for homeowners: $31,157

$31,157 Annual leftover savings for one minimum-wage earner: -$5,345

-$5,345 Annual leftover savings for two minimum-wage earners: $20,468

9. Clintwood

Livability: 75

75 Single-family home average value: $111,997

$111,997 Total annual cost of living for homeowners: $31,033

$31,033 Annual leftover savings for one minimum-wage earner: -$5,220

-$5,220 Annual leftover savings for two minimum-wage earners: $20,593

8. Cana

Livability: 65

65 Single-family home average value: $114,135

$114,135 Total annual cost of living for homeowners: $30,649

$30,649 Annual leftover savings for one minimum-wage earner: -$4,836

-$4,836 Annual leftover savings for two minimum-wage earners: $20,977

7. Saltville

Livability: 70

70 Single-family home average value: $112,450

$112,450 Total annual cost of living for homeowners: $30,549

$30,549 Annual leftover savings for one minimum-wage earner: -$4,736

-$4,736 Annual leftover savings for two minimum-wage earners: $21,077

6. Lawrenceville

Livability: 66

66 Single-family home average value: $99,455

$99,455 Total annual cost of living for homeowners: $30,428

$30,428 Annual leftover savings for one minimum-wage earner: -$4,615

-$4,615 Annual leftover savings for two minimum-wage earners: $21,197

5. Norton

Livability: 73

73 Single-family home average value: $108,660

$108,660 Total annual cost of living for homeowners: $29,876

$29,876 Annual leftover savings for one minimum-wage earner: -$4,063

-$4,063 Annual leftover savings for two minimum-wage earners: $21,750

4. Coeburn

Livability: 64

64 Single-family home average value: $106,636

$106,636 Total annual cost of living for homeowners: $29,724

$29,724 Annual leftover savings for one minimum-wage earner: -$3,911

-$3,911 Annual leftover savings for two minimum-wage earners: $21,901

3. Richlands

Livability: 67

67 Single-family home average value: $102,313

$102,313 Total annual cost of living for homeowners: $29,531

$29,531 Annual leftover savings for one minimum-wage earner: -$3,718

-$3,718 Annual leftover savings for two minimum-wage earners: $22,095

2. Pennington Gap

Livability: 59

59 Single-family home average value: $80,805

$80,805 Total annual cost of living for homeowners: $28,689

$28,689 Annual leftover savings for one minimum-wage earner: -$2,876

-$2,876 Annual leftover savings for two minimum-wage earners: $22,936

1. Raven

Livability: 54

54 Single-family home average value: $83,664

$83,664 Total annual cost of living for homeowners: $28,358

$28,358 Annual leftover savings for one minimum-wage earner: -$2,545

-$2,545 Annual leftover savings for two minimum-wage earners: $23,268

Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed in this article.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities in Virginia to find the places where you can live on minimum wage incomes. First the cities in Virginia were isolated using the U.S. Census’ 2023 5-year American Community Survey, along with the total population, population ages 65 and over, total households, and household median income. The cost of living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and using the national average expenditure costs from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure cost for each city can be calculated. The livability index was sourced from AreaVibes for each city. The average single-family home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index. Assuming a 10% down payment and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage can be calculated. With the average mortgage and expenditure cost, the total cost of living can be calculated. The minimum wage for Virginia was sourced from the Economic Policy Institute as $12.41, and by assuming the worker works a full 40 hour work week and works 52 weeks a year, the average minimum wage salary can be calculated. The minimum wage salary was also doubled to show what the cost would be like with two minimum wage earners per household. The leftover savings for one and two people were calculated using the average minimum wage salary for one and two people as well as the total cost of living for each city. The cities were sorted to show the highest leftover savings cities. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 23, 2025.

