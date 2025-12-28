12 Best Walmart Items To Keep in Your Car, Purse or Desk

All the budget-friendly finds you need for your car, purse or desk can be found at Walmart. The big-box retailer carries everything from travel-sized essentials like hand sanitizer and aspirin to emergency car kits priced low enough to save money and prepare yourself for anything and everything.

Our top 12 finds can be found below, with prices starting as low as $1.32. And if you’re on an even tighter budget, check out our Dollar Tree recommendations for your car, purse or desk.

Onn 12W Car Charger

Price: $11.93

Keep your smartphone charged during long commutes or drives with the onn 12W car charger.

Each set comes with a USB-A port car charger and a three-foot A-lighting cable and is compatible with most iPhone models, iPads and AirPods.

Be Aware: 5 Sam’s Club Items Under $35 That Smart Seniors Should Stock Up On for Winter

Read More: 8 Dollar Tree Items Retirees Need To Buy Ahead of Winter

Carmex Classic Lip Balm (3-Pack)

Price: $3.61

The three-pack of Carmex classic lip balm means you’ll have one for your desk, one for the car glove compartment and one for your purse. Plus, you’re only paying $1.20 per balm tube.

See Next: 5 Target Items Smart Seniors Should Stock Up On for Winter

Eos Shea Better Vanilla Cashmere Body Lotion

Price: $4

Soothe dry or cracked skin by rubbing on Eos Shea Better Body Lotion. This vanilla cashmere scented lotion comes in a 2.5-ounce tube, making it easy to pack into handbags or store at your desk.

Germ-X Hand Sanitizer

Price: $1.50

Protect your hands from germs with a quick dab of Germ-X hand sanitizer. This travel-size sanitizer is made with aloe and Vitamin E and compact enough to fit in purses, desk drawers and glove compartments.

Wet Ones Antibacterial Hand Wipes

Price: $2

Wet Ones hand wipes can be used to wipe hands after touching something dirty or sticky and clean up small messes like leftover crumbs or a coffee spill. Each set contains 20 wipes in a resealable packet to keep at your desk, in your handbag or in your car.

For You: 5 Cold-Weather Essentials To Buy Before Winter at Sam’s Club for Less Than $25

Trident Sugar Free Spearmint Gum

Price: $1.32

Heading into a meeting or starting work for the day? Take a few seconds to chew on a piece of Trident sugar free spearmint gum. Each pack contains 14 individually wrapped pieces to instantly freshen up breath and clean teeth.

Mini Wet Brush

Price: $4.97

Quickly touch up your hair with a mini Wet Brush. These compact hairbrushes are small enough to comfortably store in handbags and are now marked down $8.75 off their regular price.

Liquid I.V. Tangerine Electrolyte Drink Mix

Price: $9.98

Hydrate faster and enjoy the delicious taste of tangerines by mixing Liquid I.V. electrolyte drink mix in your water. Now marked down $3 on sale, this six-pack set of drink mixes is great to keep stored at desks for a morning or mid-afternoon hydration boost.

View More: 6 Costco Winter Items the Middle Class Needs To Buy for Under $20

Equate First Aid Kit

Price: $8.88

It’s always a good idea for on-the-go households to invest in a first aid kit to keep stored in cars. Equate’s all-purpose kit comes with 85 essentials, including bandages, topicals, instruments like gloves and tape and wound dressings.

Aleve Tablets

Price: $2.57

Feel a headache coming on? Take an Aleve tablet. Each tube comes with 10 tablets that last up to 12 hours to relieve minor aches and pains.

Pepto Bismol Chewable Tablets

Price: $7.66

Feeling a little queasy? Keep nausea and upset stomachs at bay with Pepto Bismol chewable tablets. Walmart shoppers get two tubes of tablets inside each package. Perfect for storing in handbags or at your desk for instant relief.

Trending Now: The Best $25 To Spend at Dollar Tree in Winter 2025

BLINGSTING Supercharged Car Emergency Kit

Price: $39.98

Keep a BLINGSTRING car emergency kit in your vehicle as a safeguard for (literal) bumps in the road.

Each kit comes with 52 roadside emergency tools, including, but not limited to, jumper cables, an emergency blanket, a window smasher and seatbelt cutter escape tool, a poncho, a pair of gloves and much more.

Editor’s note: Prices and availability are accurate as of December 22, 2025, and are subject to change.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 12 Best Walmart Items To Keep in Your Car, Purse or Desk

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.