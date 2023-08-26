12 Awesome Back-to-School Items From Amazon for Less Than $20

Back-to-school season is in full swing! If you’re still shopping for school supplies or need a couple extras, Amazon shoppers will find everything they need at affordable prices for every student on their list.
From school supplies to lunch essentials, here are 12 awesome back-to-school items available at Amazon for less than $20.
Ticonderoga Wood-Cased Pencils
Price: $4.39
Who needs another number two pencil? These pre-sharpened Ticonderoga pencils come in an 18-count set. Currently on sale for $4.39, this breaks down into paying just 24 cents for each pencil.
BIC Round Stic Xtra Life Ballpoint Pen
Price: $1.29
This 10-count set of BIC ballpoint pens in black is now on sale for $1.29, a 57% discount from its original listing price. Amazon shoppers pay only 13 cents per pen with this purchase.
Oxford Spiral Notebook 6 Pack
Price: $10.24
Originally priced at $12.81, this six-pack of Oxford spiral notebooks is now on sale for $10.24. Amazon shoppers save 20% off this purchase with each notebook priced at $1.71 in the pack.
Five Star 2 Pocket Folders
Price: $14.78
Need some extra folders for your three-ring binders? This four-pack of Five Star two pocket folders is on sale for $14.78. This 12% discount means each folder is $3.70.
Crayola Colored Pencils
Price: $3.67
You’ll definitely want to add this incredible deal on Crayola colored pencils to your Amazon shopping cart. This 24-count set is now on sale for $3.67, receiving 39% off the original listing price.
Elmer’s All Purpose Glue Sticks
Price: $3.87
Glue sticks for art class? Check! This three-count set from Elmer’s is also on sale for $3.87. That’s 48% in savings from the original list price of $7.39.
Mead Loose Leaf Paper
Price: $7
Stock up on college-ruled paper for pop quizzes. Amazon shoppers can pick up 200 sheets of Mead loose leaf paper for just $7.
Amazon Basics Heavy Weight Ruled Lined Index Cards, 300 Count
Price: $7.79
Your student will always be ready for the next test or quiz with this 300-count set of index cards from Amazon Basics. These cards are priced at $7.79 and highlighted among the top-rated products in Amazon’s Choice.
Westcott 10562 Acrylic Clear Ruler
Price: $1.92
Still need a ruler? Add this 12-inch clear Westcott ruler to your Amazon shopping cart for just $1.92.
Texas Instruments TI-30XIIS Scientific Calculator
Price: $9.88
Got a student who needs a scientific calculator for math class? Now priced at $9.88, Amazon shoppers will save 55% off the list price when they purchase this Texas Instruments scientific calculator.
Everest Classic Backpack
Price: $17.71
Don’t forget to buy a backpack! This Everest classic backpack is priced at $17.71, coming in a few dollars under $20.
Mziart Insulated Lunch Bag
Price: $13.99
Priced at $13.99, this Mziart lunch bag is insulated to keep food fresh and warm for a long time, 100% leak proof and easy to clean. Inside, you can pack sandwiches, drinks, fruit and an ice pack with enough room left to spare.
