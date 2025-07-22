12 Analysts Have This To Say About Zions Bancorp

In the preceding three months, 12 analysts have released ratings for Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 10 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 6 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 1 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $58.0, a high estimate of $66.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 9.23% from the previous average price target of $53.10.

A clear picture of Zions Bancorp's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $66.00 $60.00 David George Baird Raises Neutral $65.00 $60.00 Anthony Elian JP Morgan Raises Neutral $63.00 $55.00 Peter Winter DA Davidson Raises Buy $66.00 $57.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $62.00 $57.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $58.00 $47.00 David Chiaverini Jefferies Raises Hold $60.00 $45.00 Jennifer Demba Truist Securities Raises Hold $57.00 $52.00 Benjamin Gerlinger Citigroup Raises Neutral $52.00 $48.00 Anthony Elian JP Morgan Raises Neutral $55.00 $50.00 David Chiaverini Jefferies Announces Underperform $40.00 - Jennifer Demba Truist Securities Announces Hold $52.00 -

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Zions Bancorp's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Zions Bancorp

Zions Bancorporation is a regional US bank with core operations that span 11 states. The bank is headquartered in Salt Lake City and does business primarily in the Western and Southwestern United States. Zions focuses primarily on providing banking services to small and midsize businesses, with the bulk of its loans focused on commercial and commercial real estate lending.

Financial Insights: Zions Bancorp

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Zions Bancorp's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.14%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Zions Bancorp's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 21.01%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Zions Bancorp's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.71%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Zions Bancorp's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.19%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Zions Bancorp's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.15, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

