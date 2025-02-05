12 Analysts Have This To Say About Prudential Financial

12 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 10 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 7 1 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $127.08, a high estimate of $152.00, and a low estimate of $101.00. Observing a 0.35% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $126.64.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Prudential Financial is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alex Scott Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $134.00 $128.00 Alex Scott Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $128.00 $127.00 Jack Matten BMO Capital Announces Underperform $101.00 - Alex Scott Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $127.00 $129.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $129.00 $135.00 John Barnidge Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $124.00 $127.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $113.00 $115.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $115.00 $117.00 Alex Scott Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $129.00 $119.00 Suneet Kamath Jefferies Raises Buy $152.00 $149.00 Daniel Bergman TD Cowen Raises Hold $133.00 $130.00 Thomas Gallagher Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $140.00 $117.00

Prudential Financial is a large, diversified insurance company offering annuities, life insurance, retirement plan services, and asset management products. While it operates in a number of countries, the vast majority of revenue is generated in the United States and Japan. The company's investment management business, PGIM, contributes approximately 10% of its earnings and has around $1.3 trillion in assets under management. The US businesses are responsible for about 50% of earnings and can be classified into Institutional Retirement Strategies, Individual Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life Insurance, and Assurance IQ. Finally, the international business segment of the company contributes approximately 40% of earnings with a strong market position in Japan.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Prudential Financial showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 131.38% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Prudential Financial's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.27%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Prudential Financial's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.52% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Prudential Financial's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.06%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Prudential Financial's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.71. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

