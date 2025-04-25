12 Analysts Assess Super Micro Computer: What You Need To Know

12 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 7 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 4 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 1 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $47.5, a high estimate of $70.00, and a low estimate of $35.00. Observing a 26.1% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $37.67.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Super Micro Computer is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|-------------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Asiya Merchant |Citigroup |Announces |Neutral | $39.00|- | |Samik Chatterjee |JP Morgan |Lowers |Neutral | $39.00|$45.00 | |Samik Chatterjee |JP Morgan |Raises |Neutral | $45.00|$35.00 | |Kevin Cassidy |Rosenblatt |Announces |Buy | $60.00|- | |George Wang |Barclays |Announces |Equal-Weight | $59.00|- | |Ananda Baruah |Loop Capital |Raises |Buy | $70.00|$50.00 | |Michael Ng |Goldman Sachs |Raises |Neutral | $40.00|$36.00 | |Michael Ng |Goldman Sachs |Raises |Neutral | $36.00|$32.00 | |Ananda Baruah |Loop Capital |Raises |Buy | $50.00|$40.00 | |Matt Bryson |Wedbush |Raises |Neutral | $40.00|$24.00 | |Samik Chatterjee |JP Morgan |Raises |Underweight | $35.00|$23.00 | |Nehal Chokshi |Northland Capital Markets|Raises |Outperform | $57.00|$54.00 |

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Super Micro Computer's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Inc provides high-performance server technology services to cloud computing, data centers, Big Data, high-performance computing, and the "Internet of Things" embedded markets. Its solutions include server, storage, blade, and workstations to full racks, networking devices, and server management software. The firm follows a modular architectural approach, which provides flexibility to deliver customized solutions. The Company operates in one operating segment that develops and provides high-performance server solutions based upon an innovative, modular, and open-standard architecture. More than half of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from Europe, Asia, and other regions.

Super Micro Computer: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Super Micro Computer's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 54.93%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Super Micro Computer's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.65% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Super Micro Computer's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 5.29%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Super Micro Computer's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.12% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Super Micro Computer's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.31, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

