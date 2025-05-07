12 Analysts Assess Avidity Biosciences: What You Need To Know

12 analysts have shared their evaluations of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 6 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $64.67, a high estimate of $72.00, and a low estimate of $48.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 1.57% from the previous average price target of $63.67.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Avidity Biosciences among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Keay Nakae Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $65.00 $65.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Maintains Buy $60.00 $60.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $72.00 $72.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Maintains Buy $60.00 $60.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $72.00 $72.00 Keay Nakae Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $65.00 $65.00 Geoff Meacham Citigroup Announces Buy $70.00 - Kostas Biliouris BMO Capital Announces Outperform $72.00 - Geoff Meacham B of A Securities Lowers Buy $48.00 $51.00 Louise Chen Scotiabank Announces Sector Outperform $70.00 - Gena Wang Barclays Lowers Overweight $57.00 $63.00 Keay Nakae Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $65.00 $65.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Avidity Biosciences. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Avidity Biosciences. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Avidity Biosciences compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Avidity Biosciences compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Avidity Biosciences's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Avidity Biosciences's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Avidity Biosciences analyst ratings.

Discovering Avidity Biosciences: A Closer Look

Avidity Biosciences Inc is a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering a new class of RNA therapeutics called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates, or AOCs. Company's pipeline currently has three programs in potentially registrational clinical trials: DM1, FSHD, and DMD. The segments includes following: Del-zota for DMD44, Del-desiran for DM1, Del-brax for FSHD.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Avidity Biosciences

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Avidity Biosciences showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 35.57% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Avidity Biosciences's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -3439.52%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Avidity Biosciences's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -6.98%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Avidity Biosciences's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -6.38%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.0.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for RNA

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Chardan Capital Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Needham Reiterates Buy Buy Mar 2025 HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for RNA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.