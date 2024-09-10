12 Analysts Assess Autoliv: What You Need To Know

During the last three months, 12 analysts shared their evaluations of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 7 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 6 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $121.83, with a high estimate of $140.00 and a low estimate of $103.00. Experiencing a 7.08% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $131.11.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Autoliv. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Edison Yu Deutsche Bank Announces Buy $116.00 - Chris McNally Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $140.00 $150.00 Itay Michaeli Citigroup Lowers Neutral $108.00 $119.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $103.00 $122.00 Dan Levy Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $115.00 $125.00 Michael Jacks B of A Securities Lowers Buy $133.00 $145.00 Luke Junk Baird Lowers Neutral $111.00 $128.00 Edoardo Spina HSBC Announces Buy $134.00 - Itay Michaeli Citigroup Lowers Neutral $119.00 $128.00 Luke Junk Baird Lowers Neutral $128.00 $135.00 Rod Lache Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $133.00 - Colin Langan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $122.00 $128.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Autoliv. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Autoliv compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Autoliv's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Autoliv's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Autoliv: A Closer Look

Autoliv is the global leader in passive safety components and systems for the auto industry. Products include seat belts, frontal air bags, side-impact air bags, air bag inflators, and steering wheels. The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance is the company's largest customer at 10% of 2023 revenue, with Stellantis accounting for 10% and Volkswagen 9%. At 34% of 2023 revenue, the Americas was Autoliv's largest geographic region, followed by Europe at 27%, China at 20%, and rest of world at 19%.

Autoliv's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Challenges: Autoliv's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.14%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Autoliv's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.3%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Autoliv's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.84%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Autoliv's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.69%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, Autoliv adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

