News & Insights

Markets
LEG

11.6% of RWJ Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

September 24, 2024 — 09:43 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) shows an impressive 11.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (Symbol: LEG), which makes up 0.36% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,911,671 worth of LEG, making it the #55 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at LEG:

LEG — last trade: $13 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/02/2024 Ryan Michael Kleiboeker EVP-Chief Strategic Plan. Off. 10,000 $13.39 $133,900
05/23/2024 Mark A. Blinn Director 6,000 $10.74 $64,439
05/30/2024 Ryan Michael Kleiboeker EVP-Chief Strategic Plan. Off. 10,000 $10.95 $109,499
05/31/2024 Karl G. Glassman President and CEO 23,800 $11.48 $273,148
06/04/2024 Jennifer Joy Davis EVP - GENERAL COUNSEL 1,985 $12.50 $24,812
06/05/2024 Srikanth Padmanabhan Director 10,000 $12.06 $120,649
06/06/2024 Benjamin Michael Burns Executive Vice President - CFO 3,850 $12.20 $46,957

And Jackson Financial Inc (Symbol: JXN), the #74 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,157,688 worth of JXN, which represents approximately 0.31% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at JXN is detailed in the table below:

JXN — last trade: $90.55 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
06/06/2024 Don W. Cummings EVP and CFO 2,826 $72.60 $205,160
08/13/2024 Russell G. Noles Director 700 $84.28 $58,996

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Stock MACD
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding THFF
 TNK market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LEG
JXN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.