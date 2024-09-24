11.6% of RWJ Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) shows an impressive 11.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (Symbol: LEG), which makes up 0.36% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,911,671 worth of LEG, making it the #55 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at LEG:

LEG — last trade: $13 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/02/2024 Ryan Michael Kleiboeker EVP-Chief Strategic Plan. Off. 10,000 $13.39 $133,900 05/23/2024 Mark A. Blinn Director 6,000 $10.74 $64,439 05/30/2024 Ryan Michael Kleiboeker EVP-Chief Strategic Plan. Off. 10,000 $10.95 $109,499 05/31/2024 Karl G. Glassman President and CEO 23,800 $11.48 $273,148 06/04/2024 Jennifer Joy Davis EVP - GENERAL COUNSEL 1,985 $12.50 $24,812 06/05/2024 Srikanth Padmanabhan Director 10,000 $12.06 $120,649 06/06/2024 Benjamin Michael Burns Executive Vice President - CFO 3,850 $12.20 $46,957

And Jackson Financial Inc (Symbol: JXN), the #74 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,157,688 worth of JXN, which represents approximately 0.31% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at JXN is detailed in the table below:

JXN — last trade: $90.55 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 06/06/2024 Don W. Cummings EVP and CFO 2,826 $72.60 $205,160 08/13/2024 Russell G. Noles Director 700 $84.28 $58,996

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Stock MACD

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding THFF

 TNK market cap history



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.