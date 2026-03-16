The $110 Billion Catalyst That Makes It More Likely Oracle Will Hit Its 700% Cloud Infrastructure Revenue Growth Guidance by 2030

Key Points

Oracle is building data centers that essentially rent chips to companies looking to run artificial intelligence solutions.

Oracle's backlog is heavily dependent on a multi-year, multi-hundred-billion-dollar contract with OpenAI.

OpenAI recently did something that makes the company more likely to fulfill this contract.

10 stocks we like better than Oracle ›

In September of last year, during Oracle's (NYSE: ORCL) fiscal 2026 first-quarter earnings results, management issued stunning guidance for its cloud infrastructure division. This segment includes the company's data center business, which essentially rents graphics processing units (GPUs) to companies deploying artificial intelligence solutions.

At the time, Oracle said cloud infrastructure revenue would grow 77% in the current fiscal year to $18 billion and then explode to $144 billion by fiscal year 2030. Investors loved it and bid the stock up in a fervent rally.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

The rally would be short-lived, as AI concerns would affect the entire symbiotic ecosystem. But now, a recent $110 billion catalyst could make Oracle's fiscal year 2030 guidance more likely.

Why Oracle's guidance came with challenges

After the strong September quarter, investors quickly realized that the devil was in the details. At the time, Oracle had also reported $455 billion in remaining performance obligations (RPOs), representing revenue under contract but not yet collected. The high number of RPOs gave the company and investors confidence in Oracle's guidance.

However, it eventually came to light that $300 billion of those RPOs were from OpenAI, the parent company of ChatGPT, which had struck a five-year deal with Oracle for data center capacity. OpenAI has many outstanding data center commitments, totaling $1.4 trillion over the next eight years.

This made investors concerned because the company -- which is, albeit, the fastest-growing consumer app ever -- is still only generating about $20 billion in annual recurring revenue. Meanwhile, Oracle was raising significant debt to complete its data center build-out, creating a significant risk if OpenAI is unable to meet its commitments.

In its fiscal 2026 second-quarter earnings report, the company raised its full-year capital expenditure guidance from $35 billion to $50 billion and reported negative free cash flow, which did little to quell investor concerns that it might be taking on too much risk.

The $110 billion catalyst

The good news for Oracle is that OpenAI recently raised a successful $110 billion private financing round, led by investors including Amazon, Nvidia, and SoftBank, assigning the company a pre-money valuation of $730 billion. While there had been rumblings about this raise, nobody was certain it would get done.

Furthermore, this should provide the company with a solid runway before likely pursuing an initial public offering to raise additional capital. OpenAI also plans to launch advertising on ChatGPT. Evercore ISI analyst Mark Mahaney previously wrote in a research note that this business could grow to $25 billion annually if OpenAI executes.

Mahaney based his assumptions on ChatGPT's projected scale by 2030 and on how other marketing platforms have historically generated revenue from ads. A report from CNBC in late February, citing anonymous sources, said OpenAI believed it could grow total company revenue to $280 billion annually by 2030.

So you start to see how OpenAI could potentially fund all of its AI infrastructure commitments, given its recent capital raise and revenue projections, though I'm sure those projections vary depending on who you ask.

In the third quarter, Oracle announced RPOs of $553 billion, exceeding Wall Street estimates and giving investors more confidence that there is strong demand for its data centers and that the company's capex will turn into good long-term investments.

These results, along with greater confidence that OpenAI can meet all of its commitments, have lifted the stock. In fact, according to data from Visible Alpha, Wall Street analysts project that the company will achieve $158 billion in cloud infrastructure revenue in its fiscal year 2030. Now, the estimate is based on models from only four analysts. While there are many more covering Oracle, it's not a bad start.

Additionally, if Oracle grows cloud infrastructure revenue in the current quarter at the same rate it just did in the third quarter, the company will surpass $18 billion in revenue, meeting management's guidance.

After the stock was beaten down over the past six months, I think investors can at least start nibbling on Oracle, given that the risk-reward setup has become much more favorable.

Should you buy stock in Oracle right now?

Before you buy stock in Oracle, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Oracle wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $514,000!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,105,029!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 930% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 187% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 16, 2026.

Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Nvidia, and Oracle. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.