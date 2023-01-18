11 Ways to Save Money at CVS

If you're anything like my family, you spend a fair amount of time (and money) at CVS. However, one thing about CVS that I've never been wild about is its prices. While the store runs some great sales, my timing appears to stink. Say I need cough syrup or pain relievers. My preferred brands never seem to be on sale when I need them.

And that's why I've been excited to learn about the ways CVS encourages customers to save money. Here are 11 of my favorite money-saving techniques.

1. ExtraCare card

The CVS ExtraCare card is part of a loyalty program. Absolutely free, you may be surprised by all the benefits it affords you. For one, you receive 2% back on most purchases. The money back comes in the form of ExtraBucks reward points that can be used the next time you shop. The card also lands you some great deals on sales prices.

2. CVS CarePass

About six months ago, I signed up for the CVS CarePass, a paid membership plan. Why would I spend $5 a month (or $48 a year) to pay for a plan when I already have the ExtraCare card? Because it saves me 20% off CVS Health® brand products, gives me free one or two-day shipping, a 24/7 pharmacist helpline, free same-day prescription delivery, and my favorite perk -- monthly $10 promo rewards cash. So far, spending my rewards cash has covered the membership cost and helped pay for products I've picked up.

3. CVS Beauty Club

If you purchase cosmetics and beauty items from CVS, you'll benefit by signing up for the Beauty Club. With this program, you'll receive 10% back in ExtraBucks several times a year and a free beauty gift each month you make a qualifying $30 purchase.

4. Receipt coupons

I used to think that the ridiculously long CVS receipts were comical. That's until I noticed how many great coupons and offers are at the bottom. Taking advantage of those coupons and offers is another way to save money.

5. Coupon kiosk

When you first walk into many CVS stores, you'll find a kiosk. Enter a little information, and the kiosk spits out coupons you can use immediately or on a subsequent shopping trip. Coupons range from product discounts to totally free items.

6. Emails

I loathe spam, but that's not what CVS sends. When I receive an email from CVS, it's a personalized offer based on items I've purchased in the past. In other words, when they're running a deal on something they think I want or need, they'll let me know about it.

7. Flu shot

My husband and I stopped by our local CVS a couple of months ago for our annual flu shots. The cool thing is, when the pharmacist was done helping us protect our health, he handed us each a $5 shopping pass.

8. Birthday treat

If you add your birthday to your account profile, you'll receive $3 ExtraBucks to put toward anything you need.

9. Pharmacy and Health Rewards

If you've signed up for the ExtraCare program, you're also eligible for perks through its Pharmacy and Health Rewards program. Here's how it works: For every 10 prescriptions you have filled, you'll receive $5 in ExtraBucks. You can earn a limit of $50 in credit per year, but they can be used to buy anything in the store.

10. Rainchecks

Let's say you take a look at the weekly circular and find an item you need on sale. If the store doesn't have it in stock, simply ask an employee to write you a raincheck. Rainchecks don't expire, so you can pick the product up whenever it suits you.

11. Coupon stacking

Did you know that CVS allows you to stack ExtraBucks, store coupons, and manufacturer coupons? I was unaware of that little shopping gem until recently.

If you're going to take advantage of the CVS discount, you can simplify your life by downloading the CVS app and connecting it to your ExtraCare card. Better yet, use the app to store ExtraBucks, digital coupons, and exclusive CVS deals.

Personally, I find that I enjoy trips to CVS more when I know I'm going to save money. After all, for my family, it means more money in our bank account.

