11 Ways To Earn Money on TaskRabbit With ChatGPT

TaskRabbit is an online service that matches freelance workers or people willing to take on side gigs with those needing services. Services often involve things around the home, from scheduling appointments to landscaping, moving, or furniture assembly. But “taskers,” as they are called, also complete jobs for businesses or home offices, such as data entry, virtual assistant services, and even light marketing tasks.

You might be surprised that the generative artificial intelligence platform, ChatGPT, can actually help you become a better Tasker. While ChatGPT can’t take over running errands or tightening screws on that IKEA furniture, it can help you run errands more efficiently or even turn furniture assembly into full-scale home design services.

By expanding the variety of jobs you can complete for people or helping you level up your services, you can expand your company base and even charge more money.

Brian Prince, CEO of TopAITools.com, an AI resource and educational hub, said he likens ChatGPT to other tools – including smartphones and the internet – that have improved productivity and efficiency over the past several decades.

“We have a history of 5,000 years as humans where tools have just advanced civilization for those who know how to use them,” Prince said. “The people who know how to use these tools, including ChatGPT, effectively, are going to get paid a lot more than the rest of the people in the world.”

With that in mind, here are 11 ways to use ChatGPT to elevate the customer experience the next time you complete a TaskRabbit project.

Offer Landscaping and Design Services

Many people turn to TaskRabbit to find someone to mow their lawns. But what if you could tap into ChatGPT’s knowledge base to launch a full-fledged landscaping and garden design service instead?

“If college kids were looking to make some money this summer mowing lawns, I would tell them to use ChatGPT to generate some gardening tips and a care schedule,” Prince said. “Make yourself an expert.”

Turn Car-washing into Auto Detailing

Similarly, you could start an auto detailing service using tips and advice from ChatGPT. With the advanced, paid version of ChatGPT, you can even surf the web to find the lowest prices on soap, sponges, car wax, and the other tools you need as a professional detailer.

Prince suggested using ChatGPT to help you create a summary of services for your clients, as well, so they understand the value they are getting. “You can do that on tasks that are lower-end and make them seem like higher-level solutions and charge a higher rate,” he said. “You can go from saying you wash cars to presenting yourself as a full-service, luxury auto detailing service.”

Offer Home Design Services

Popular categories of services on TaskRabbit relate to helping people move, putting together furniture, painting their homes, and other handyman-type tasks. You can use ChatGPT to research ideas and trends in home design, and then offer value-added services ranging from positioning furniture properly to making the best use of space, organizing closets, or even decorating a home.

“Let ChatGPT help you become an expert in areas where you already have a natural aptitude and interest,” Prince said. “You’ll be more valuable to your customers and able to charge more.”

Provide Eco-friendly Cleaning Services

House cleaning is another easy task you can up-sell with eco-friendly cleaning solutions.

“Instead of just saying ‘I clean houses for $20 an hour,’ you can use ChatGPT to find eco-friendly cleaning solutions. Then, I can present my service as ‘eco-friendly cleaning’ and charge a higher level,” Prince said.

Create Customized Grocery Lists and Recipes

Likewise, you can go above and beyond Instacart-type shopping services to provide meal-planning and customized grocery lists. You can tailor recipes to specific nutritional plans, provide nutritional information, and build grocery lists around the meal plan.

“You can even make it clear you’re using AI as part of the process,” Prince explained. “Tell the customer to send a snapshot of what’s in their fridge or cabinet that they could use to make dinner. Then use ChatGPT to create customized recipes based on what they already have.”

You can add any ingredients they need to your customers’ shopping lists, use the paid version of ChatGPT to shop grocery store ads and find the lowest prices, and then shop and deliver the groceries straight to their door.

“There are a lot of capabilities for someone that wants to get creative with shopping services,” Prince said.

Get Tips and Suggestions for Baby Proofing

TaskRabbit has a whole category of tasks related to “Baby Prep,” from room organization to baby proofing. Even if you aren’t an expert and don’t have kids of your own, you can use ChatGPT to research baby-proofing essentials quickly. You can offer multiple packages, showing parents how to babyproof, install items your client has already purchased, or purchase and install babyproofing materials for them, while organizing their home to be a safe haven for their new addition.

Create Resumes and Help People Find Jobs

The pro version of ChatGPT can help scour the job boards for relevant positions and create a tailored, optimized resume. Even if you have little experience writing resumes, if you like working with people, this is one way you can leverage your personal relationship skills to help others and earn cash.

Schedule Appointments

While the primary users of TaskRabbit are people who need help with tasks inside or outside their homes, businesses also use TaskRabbit for virtual assistant services. You can serve businesses and individuals by leveraging AI to help manage calendars and make appointments.

“You can tell ChatGPT to schedule this appointment on this date. If they confirm, put it on my calendar, and if they don’t, suggest other times,” Prince said. “You can automate this process with an AI bot powered by ChatGPT.”

Manage Social Media for Companies

Recent studies showed that people preferred AI-written content for short, persuasive content. That makes ChatGPT an ideal companion if you want to make money on TaskRabbit managing social media and posting content for co

mpanies.

“Many small businesses could use social media services because they don’t have the time to do it themselves, but they may not have a budget to hire an agency,” Prince said. “Using ChatGPT to help you create posts can give you an edge over competitors.”

Send Marketing Emails

You can also use ChatGPT to write first drafts of marketing emails. Combine it with other AI tools, like Dall-E, to create artwork for email campaigns. The possibilities are endless once you start using AI to offer virtual assistant services.

“You can employ a couple of different tools to manage marketing emails for companies,” Prince said. “That way, you can provide virtual assistant services to a large client base without having to manually manage their emails.”

Use ChatGPT to Market Your Services

While most of the tasks above focus on serving clients, Prince pointed out another way you can use ChatGPT to make more money on TaskRabbit. “You can use ChatGPT for marketing ideas to promote your TaskRabbit business and to write task descriptions that will make it easier for people to find you on the platform.”

Overall, Prince advised using AI to set yourself apart from the pack regarding your presentation and professionalism, whatever services you offer on TaskRabbit.

