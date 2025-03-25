11 Trending and Popular Side Gigs in 2025

Of all the common goals people set for themselves, making more money tends to be near the top of the list. In 2025’s potentially dynamic economy, side hustling isn’t just a way to earn extra cash — it’s a lifestyle for many. The surge in freelance, contract and remote work has ushered in a new era where flexibility, autonomy and passion steer professional choices for both earning supplemental income and tweaking your full-time job.

Side gigs in 2025 include anything from becoming an Uber Eats driver to selling products on Facebook Marketplace. That doesn’t mean side hustles aren’t ever-evolving though, so make sure you stay flexible. Here are some key trends right now in the gig economy, courtesy of Sidehustles.com:

Mobile car wash service is the fastest-growing side hustle in America, followed by selling stock photos.

AI-powered side hustles increased by 28% over the past year, as many people are looking to tap into its earning potential, especially when working remotely.

In the top three most populated U.S. cities, digital entrepreneurship dominates side hustle trends — YouTube monetization is surging in New York and Chicago, while crypto trading leads in Los Angeles.

If you want to make a lot of money in the gig economy, here’s a look at the most popular side gigs that are not just trending — they may redefine your day job.

Mobile Car Wash Services

Average Hourly Pay: Varies

Depending on the size and scope of this side hustle, your pay will vary. However, experts from Carwash.com estimate that in 2025, mobile car wash services can earn you anywhere between $36,000 and $90,000 annually. There are even instances of top-performing businesses exceeding a six-figure annual salary.

Selling Stock Photos

Average Hourly Pay: Varies

This side gig can be a slow builder to your bank account, but every little bit counts and it is quickly becoming one of the most popular side gigs in 2025. While in many cases earnings are well under $1 per download and can be as low as a few cents, there is still great earning potential in the digital asset industry.

Diverse portfolios of images in high-demand categories can generate a steady passive income stream. Selling digital products can be a grind but still lucrative, as there are several sites you can sell to including Shutterstock and Getty Images.

Virtual Event Planning

Average Hourly Pay: $30

The shift towards remote work and the success of virtual events highlights the potential and cost-effectiveness of online gatherings. As companies and small businesses continue to invest in virtual events to reach a global audience, virtual event planning has emerged as a lucrative side gig.

Virtual event planners are in high demand, as they help companies navigate the complexities of hosting webinars, online conferences and virtual team-building activities. The appeal of virtual events lies in their broad reach, eliminating geographical constraints and travel costs, which is appealing to many industries as they navigate economic uncertainty in 2025.

Social Media Management

Average Hourly Pay: $31

In the digital age, a robust social media presence is crucial for businesses that need more of a boost than the word-of-mouth friends and family can provide. The role of social media in business strategy ranges from affiliate marketing to creating high-quality content to both find clients and earn extra income.

Social media managers help brands stay relevant, engaging with the audience and analyzing social media trends to strategize content. The need for these skills is skyrocketing, especially with the advent of new platforms and evolving algorithms. If you have a knack for social media, you can work from home and earn money for using the same platforms you would anyway.

Online Tutoring

Average Hourly Pay: $19 to $22

The e-learning market is booming, and the demand for tutors for online courses has never been higher. With the shift toward remote learning, educators specializing in various subjects and skills are finding their services in high demand.

The accessibility and convenience of online learning platforms make this a promising area to pad your bank account. Whatever skill you have can be taught online, and profitably. Specializations in areas like coding, foreign languages or test preparation are particularly lucrative.

Personal Fitness Training

Average Hourly Pay: $29

The focus on health and wellness has intensified in recent years both in person and online, making personal fitness training a sought-after side gig. Trainers are adapting by offering flexibility and catering to clients’ preferences.

Certification in fitness disciplines, coupled with an understanding of virtual training platforms, can substantially increase earning potential. As people continue to invest in their health, especially at the beginning of the year, this trend shows no signs of slowing down.

E-commerce Reselling

Average Hourly Pay: Variable (Profit-based)

In a time of rapid inflation, consumers are interested in unique, cost-effective buying options. This has driven up the demand for online reselling. The rise of platforms like eBay, Etsy and Amazon has simplified the process of buying and selling goods online. Meanwhile, the ease of setting up shop and the reach of these platforms really encourage people to join the reselling business.

E-commerce resellers thrive by identifying market trends and consumer needs, often turning substantial profits. Success in this gig comes from an understanding of the online marketplace and an ability to anticipate consumer behavior. While the income can fluctuate, successful resellers often turn this side gig into a full-time endeavor.

Freelance Graphic Designer

Average Hourly Pay: $27 to $32

In an increasingly visual world, the demand for graphic design and multimedia content is at an all-time high. Businesses seek skilled designers to create websites, branding materials and interactive content to engage consumers. This gig offers creative freedom and the opportunity to work on diverse projects.

Urban Farming and Gardening Consultation

Average Hourly Pay: $21 to $50

Sustainability and self-sufficiency trends are fueling interest in urban farming and gardening. Enthusiasts are turning to experts for guidance on growing their food, even in limited spaces.

This gig not only pays but also promotes a sustainable lifestyle, aligning with the growing eco-conscious movement. Knowledge in horticulture and sustainable farming practices can turn this passion into a profitable venture.

Pet Services

Average Hourly Pay: $14 to $24

The love for pets transcends economic fluctuations, making pet services a resilient side gig whether it’s pet sitting, training or dog walking. Pet owners are willing to pay for quality care, and this industry shows robust growth.

According to Sidehustles.com “Pet sitting is the fastest-growing side hustle in 10 states, accounting for roughly 22% of trending searches, followed by home organization business in 8 states ( approximately 16%) and YouTube monetization in 6 states ( approximately 12%).” Those with a love for animals and the necessary skills can find this gig both rewarding and lucrative.

Remote IT Support and Cybersecurity Consulting

Average Hourly Pay: $21 to $64

The increasing reliance on digital infrastructure and the rise in cyber threats make IT support and cybersecurity crucial. Businesses and individuals alike seek professional help to protect their digital assets, troubleshoot issues, secure networks and secure sensitive data.

This side gig not only pays well but also offers the satisfaction of solving complex problems and protecting digital assets.

Please Note: Average hourly pay sourced via ZipRecruiter unless otherwise specified.

