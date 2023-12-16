11 Target Holiday Essentials You Shouldn’t Buy Anywhere Else

Target offers some great deals on everyday household items and other essentials year-round. But if you’re trying to be more budget-conscious or frugal this holiday season, you might be able to find some even steeper discounts on must-have items at this major retailer.

It’s not all about affordability either, though that’s a definite perk. Target’s selection of holiday essentials includes high-quality goods that are designed to last and complement any home this season.

Here are the top holiday essentials you should only buy at Target.

Faux Christmas Trees

Everyone loves a real Christmas tree, but they’re not always practical — or affordable — to put in your home. At Target, you can find a great variety of artificial trees that not only look great but will last for many years to come.

“In my opinion, the best Christmas Trees are at Target,” said Roksolana Ponomarenko, Certified Financial Advisor (CFA) and Business Advisor at PRM.

“If you do not have the chance or budget to go outside of town and get your hands on a freshly cut Christmas Tree, then Target is the best option. Their selection is enormous, and everyone will be able to find a suitable tree in the right size for their home.”

Among other things, you can find faux spruce, fir and pine Christmas trees at Target. These trees come in a variety of sizes. Some are pre-lit, while others are not.

Christmas Decorations

For anyone who celebrates Christmas, holiday-themed decorations are a must-have around this time of year, and according to Chris Froome, founder of Crazy Cyclists, Target’s got a great selection.

“Target excels at offering an extensive range of holiday decorations,” said Froome. “From colorful ornaments to trendy tree toppers, you can find everything you need to transform your home into a winter wonderland.”

Ugly Christmas Sweaters

Don’t forget about ugly Christmas sweaters — the perfect addition to any office party or White Elephant party.

“It’s become a popular tradition to don hilariously outrageous and ugly Christmas sweaters during holiday gatherings,” added Froome. “Target’s apparel section is brimming with an assortment of festive sweaters, from whimsical and comical to more subdued and classy options.”

Advent Calendars

Advent calendars are another must-have around this time of year. Target sells ones that are specific to Christmas, as well as more generalized winter-themed ones that look great in nearly any home.

“In my opinion, Target has the best Advent Calendars,” said Michał Kierul, CEO of INTechHouse and founder of SoftBlue S.A.

“I know we’re already halfway into the advent, but if someone wants to catch up on the daily treats, I highly recommend it for everyone.”

Holiday LEGOS

“One holiday-related item that you should only buy at Target is their exclusive line of holiday-themed Legos,” said Alex Lirette, marketing specialist, financial advisor and owner of Orbital SEO. “Target often partners with Lego to create limited-edition sets that are perfect for Lego enthusiasts and collectors.”

Many of these sets feature holiday-related characters or scenes, making them a great gift idea.

Slippers

Winter is the perfect time to bring out your slippers, but if you don’t have any, you might want to check out Target’s selection.

Owner of Aaron Kennedy Marketing and director of marketing at Braiones LTD, Aaron Kennedy said, “The store offers a range of cozy, stylish slippers at prices that are more affordable than many other places. The quality and comfort of these slippers, coupled with their affordability, make them an excellent choice for holiday gifts.”

Wrapping Paper

If you plan on giving gifts this Christmas, you’re going to need some high-quality wrapping paper from Target.

“Wrapping paper is another must-buy at Target,” said Kennedy. “They have an extensive selection of patterns and designs, all reasonably priced. The variety allows for personalizing gifts with a unique touch, making the wrapping as special as the gift itself.”

Baking Essentials

Whether you’re a casual or an avid baker, you can’t go wrong with Target’s baking supplies, especially if you’re planning on making some sweet treats over the upcoming holiday.

“If you enjoy baking during the holidays, Target provides a comprehensive assortment of baking supplies, including cookie cutters, cake molds, and festive sprinkles,” said Nikita Beriozkin, director of sales and marketing at Blue Sky Limovail.

“You can stock up on all your baking essentials, making it easier to create delectable treats for your loved ones.”

Holiday Foods and Drinks

“Target offers a range of holiday-themed food and drinks, including candy, cookies and hot cocoa,” said Anna Prince, founder of PM Modi Yojana. “You can find exclusive Target brands like Archer Farms and Market Pantry, as well as popular brands like Hershey’s and Nestle.”

Many of these items offer the same great taste you’d come to expect from more expensive brands, but at a lower price.

Christmas Gifts and Stocking Stuffers

It’s no surprise that Target’s a great place to shop for affordable, high-quality gifts for the friends and family. But around the holidays, you might find some major discounts on toys, games, apparel and stocking stuffers.

According to Prince, “Target has an extensive selection of toys and games for kids of all ages. You can find popular brands like Lego, Barbie, and Nerf, as well as exclusive Target brands like Cat & Jack and Pillowfort.”

Eric Sornoso, CEO at MealFan agrees. He said, “Target typically stocks a wide array of holiday-themed gift sets and stocking stuffers, ranging from beauty products to toys, providing various gift options during the festive season.”

Holiday-Themed Candles

Ravi Sharma, founder and CEO of Webomaze, said you can stock up on festive candles for this and future holidays at Target.

“These candles, with scents like Frosted Pinecone and Cranberry Spice Delight, capture the spirit of the season,” said Sharma. “Target’s in-house brands frequently create these scents, ensuring that you won’t be able to replicate the aromatic experience elsewhere.”

These candles, she continued, lend a festive atmosphere to any home. Not only that but they make for thoughtful gifts.

Disclaimer: Photos are for representational purposes only.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 11 Target Holiday Essentials You Shouldn’t Buy Anywhere Else

