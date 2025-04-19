11 States Where a Six-Figure Salary Is Now ‘Lower Middle Class’

The share of middle-class households in the U.S. has been dropping since 1970. The share of upper-middle-class households has been increasing, but so too has the share of the lower- and lower-middle-class households. Making a six-figure salary used to be thought of as luxurious across the board. Now, in nearly a dozen states, earnings that high don’t even get you into the category of middle-middle class.

A new study by GOBankingRates found the 11 states where an income range in the six figures is considered lower-middle class. In one of these states, you’ll need to clear $113,000 a year to be considered middle-middle class — and, perhaps surprisingly, that state is not Hawaii or California.

11. Virginia

Minimum income for lower-middle class: $60,649

$60,649 Maximum income for lower-middle class: $101,082

$101,082 Minimum income for middle-middle class: $101,082

$101,082 Maximum income for middle-middle class: $141,515

10. Utah

Minimum income for lower-middle class: $61,167

$61,167 Maximum income for lower-middle class: $101,944

$101,944 Minimum income for middle-middle class: $101,944

$101,944 Maximum income for middle-middle class: $142,722

9. Colorado

Minimum income for lower-middle class: $61,647

$61,647 Maximum income for lower-middle class: $102,744

$102,744 Minimum income for middle-middle class: $102,744

$102,744 Maximum income for middle-middle class: $143,842

8. Connecticut

Minimum income for lower-middle class: $62,507

$62,507 Maximum income for lower-middle class: $104,178

$104,178 Minimum income for middle-middle class: $104,178

$104,178 Maximum income for middle-middle class: $145,849

7. Washington

Minimum income for lower-middle class: $63,301

$63,301 Maximum income for lower-middle class: $105,502

$105,502 Minimum income for middle-middle class: $105,502

$105,502 Maximum income for middle-middle class: $147,703

6. New Hampshire

Minimum income for lower-middle class: $63,752

$63,752 Maximum income for lower-middle class: $106,253

$106,253 Minimum income for middle-middle class: $106,253

$106,253 Maximum income for middle-middle class: $148,755

5. California

Minimum income for lower-middle class: $64,223

$64,223 Maximum income for lower-middle class: $107,038

$107,038 Minimum income for middle-middle class: $107,038

$107,038 Maximum income for middle-middle class: $149,853

4. Hawaii

Minimum income for lower-middle class: $65,545

$65,545 Maximum income for lower-middle class: $109,241

$109,241 Minimum income for middle-middle class: $109,241

$109,241 Maximum income for middle-middle class: $152,938

3. New Jersey

Minimum income for lower-middle class: $67,367

$67,367 Maximum income for lower-middle class: $112,278

$112,278 Minimum income for middle-middle class: $112,278

$112,278 Maximum income for middle-middle class: $157,189

2. Massachusetts

Minimum income for lower-middle class: $67,561

$67,561 Maximum income for lower-middle class: $112,601

$112,601 Minimum income for middle-middle class: $112,601

$112,601 Maximum income for middle-middle class: $157,642

1. Maryland

Minimum income for lower-middle class: $67,768

$67,768 Maximum income for lower-middle class: $112,947

$112,947 Minimum income for middle-middle class: $112,947

$112,947 Maximum income for middle-middle class: $158,125

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each U.S. state to find the states where a six-figure income is considered lower-middle class. The middle class is defined by Pew Research as two-thirds to double the median household income. Using the U.S. Census American Community Survey the total population, total households and household median income were all sourced. Using the Zillow Home Value Index, the average single-family home value was found. Using the Missouri Economic and Research Information Center, the cost of living indexes were sourced. Using the overall cost of living index and the national average expenditure costs as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average cost of living can be calculated. The lower, middle and upper levels of the middle class are calculated by breaking the middle class into thirds. The states with the income range in the six figures within the lower-middle class were identified. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 9, 2025.

