11 Midwest Cities Where the Upper-Middle Class Is Exploding

The upper-middle class, and their wealth, are growing quickly across the Midwestern region of the United States. A recent GOBankingRates study ranking the top 50 cities for upper-middle class expansion revealed that 10 of these cities are based in the Midwest.
Keep reading to discover which 10 Midwestern cities have an increasing upper-middle class population.
1. Evansville, Indiana
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 3,577
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 6,378
- Percentage change in high-earning households: 78.3%
- Household median income: $52,251
2. Grand Rapids, Michigan
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 8,158
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 13,987
- Percentage change in high-earning households: 71.5%
- Household median income: $65,526
3. South Bend, Indiana
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 3,182
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 5,446
- Percentage change in high-earning households: 71.2%
- Household median income: $52,512
4. Davenport, Iowa
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 4,489
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 7,580
- Percentage change in high-earning households: 68.9%
- Household median income: $64,497
5. Detroit, Michigan
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 13,759
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 23,224
- Percentage change in high-earning households: 68.8%
- Household median income: $39,575
6. Kansas City, Kansas
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 5,604
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 9,251
- Percentage change in high-earning households: 65.1%
- Household median income: $59,183
7. Dayton, Ohio
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 3,310
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 5,450
- Percentage change in high-earning households: 64.7%
- Household median income: $43,454
8. Green Bay, Wisconsin
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 4,376
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 7,150
- Percentage change in high-earning households: 63.4%
- Household median income: $62,546
9. Akron, Ohio
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 6,176
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 10,091
- Percentage change in high-earning households: 63.4%
- Household median income: $48,544
10. Cleveland, Ohio
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 9,315
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 14,959
- Percentage change in high-earning households: 60.6%
- Household median income: $39,187
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities with at least 40,000 households, according to the U.S. Census American Community Survey, to find the cities where the upper-middle class has grown the most. Households that earn between $100,000 and $149,000 are considered upper-middle class. Using the American Community Survey, the total population, total households, household median income, households in 2018 that earned $100,000 to $149,000, and households in 2023 that earned $100,000 to $149,000 were all sourced. The percent change in upper-middle-class households was calculated and the cities were sorted to show the largest increase in upper-middle-class households. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Apr. 1, 2025.
