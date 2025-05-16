Personal Finance

11 Midwest Cities Where the Upper-Middle Class Is Exploding

May 16, 2025 — 09:04 am EDT

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates->

The upper-middle class, and their wealth, are growing quickly across the Midwestern region of the United States. A recent GOBankingRates study ranking the top 50 cities for upper-middle class expansion revealed that 10 of these cities are based in the Midwest. 

Keep reading to discover which 10 Midwestern cities have an increasing upper-middle class population.

Evansville is a city in and the county seat of Vanderburgh County, Indiana, United States.

1. Evansville, Indiana

  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 3,577
  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 6,378
  • Percentage change in high-earning households: 78.3%
  • Household median income: $52,251

Grand Rapids Michigan skyline along the banks of the Grand river.

2. Grand Rapids, Michigan

  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 8,158
  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 13,987
  • Percentage change in high-earning households: 71.5%
  • Household median income: $65,526

Notre Dame in Winter.

3. South Bend, Indiana

  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 3,182
  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 5,446
  • Percentage change in high-earning households: 71.2%
  • Household median income: $52,512
Davenport skyline along the banks of the Mississippi RiverMore Davenport images.

4. Davenport, Iowa

  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 4,489
  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 7,580
  • Percentage change in high-earning households: 68.9%
  • Household median income: $64,497
Capitol park in Detroit downtown Summer.

5. Detroit, Michigan

  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 13,759
  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 23,224
  • Percentage change in high-earning households: 68.8%
  • Household median income: $39,575

Kansas welcomes you - welcome roadside sign at freeway rest area with a popular Latin phrase ad astra per aspera (through hardships to the stars), driving and travel concept.

6. Kansas City, Kansas

  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 5,604
  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 9,251
  • Percentage change in high-earning households: 65.1%
  • Household median income: $59,183
brick path in park, Five Rivers Metropark, Metropark, flower planters in park.

7. Dayton, Ohio

  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 3,310
  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 5,450
  • Percentage change in high-earning households: 64.7%
  • Household median income: $43,454
University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.

8. Green Bay, Wisconsin

  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 4,376
  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 7,150
  • Percentage change in high-earning households: 63.4%
  • Household median income: $62,546

Akron, United States - May 29, 2014: Downtown Akron skyline with the words

9. Akron, Ohio

  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 6,176
  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 10,091
  • Percentage change in high-earning households: 63.4%
  • Household median income: $48,544
View of Cleveland Ohio over Lake Erie.

10. Cleveland, Ohio

  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 9,315
  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 14,959
  • Percentage change in high-earning households: 60.6%
  • Household median income: $39,187

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities with at least 40,000 households, according to the U.S. Census American Community Survey, to find the cities where the upper-middle class has grown the most. Households that earn between $100,000 and $149,000 are considered upper-middle class. Using the American Community Survey, the total population, total households, household median income, households in 2018 that earned $100,000 to $149,000, and households in 2023 that earned $100,000 to $149,000 were all sourced. The percent change in upper-middle-class households was calculated and the cities were sorted to show the largest increase in upper-middle-class households. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Apr. 1, 2025.

