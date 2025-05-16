11 Midwest Cities Where the Upper-Middle Class Is Exploding

The upper-middle class, and their wealth, are growing quickly across the Midwestern region of the United States. A recent GOBankingRates study ranking the top 50 cities for upper-middle class expansion revealed that 10 of these cities are based in the Midwest.

Keep reading to discover which 10 Midwestern cities have an increasing upper-middle class population.

1. Evansville, Indiana

Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 3,577

3,577 Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 6,378

6,378 Percentage change in high-earning households: 78.3%

78.3% Household median income: $52,251

2. Grand Rapids, Michigan

Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 8,158

8,158 Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 13,987

13,987 Percentage change in high-earning households: 71.5%

71.5% Household median income: $65,526

3. South Bend, Indiana

Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 3,182

3,182 Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 5,446

5,446 Percentage change in high-earning households: 71.2%

71.2% Household median income: $52,512

4. Davenport, Iowa

Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 4,489

4,489 Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 7,580

7,580 Percentage change in high-earning households: 68.9%

68.9% Household median income: $64,497

5. Detroit, Michigan

Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 13,759

13,759 Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 23,224

23,224 Percentage change in high-earning households: 68.8%

68.8% Household median income: $39,575

6. Kansas City, Kansas

Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 5,604

5,604 Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 9,251

9,251 Percentage change in high-earning households: 65.1%

65.1% Household median income: $59,183

7. Dayton, Ohio

Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 3,310

3,310 Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 5,450

5,450 Percentage change in high-earning households: 64.7%

64.7% Household median income: $43,454

8. Green Bay, Wisconsin

Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 4,376

4,376 Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 7,150

7,150 Percentage change in high-earning households: 63.4%

63.4% Household median income: $62,546

9. Akron, Ohio

Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 6,176

6,176 Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 10,091

10,091 Percentage change in high-earning households: 63.4%

63.4% Household median income: $48,544

10. Cleveland, Ohio

Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 9,315

9,315 Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 14,959

14,959 Percentage change in high-earning households: 60.6%

60.6% Household median income: $39,187

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities with at least 40,000 households, according to the U.S. Census American Community Survey, to find the cities where the upper-middle class has grown the most. Households that earn between $100,000 and $149,000 are considered upper-middle class. Using the American Community Survey, the total population, total households, household median income, households in 2018 that earned $100,000 to $149,000, and households in 2023 that earned $100,000 to $149,000 were all sourced. The percent change in upper-middle-class households was calculated and the cities were sorted to show the largest increase in upper-middle-class households. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Apr. 1, 2025.

